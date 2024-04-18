Sponsored: Ain’t no party like a Kyma Beach Party…

Stunning Greek restaurant and beach club Kyma is one of Palm West Beach’s most stunning spots, and everyone’s invited to join them for a fabulous soiree on the sand, with their new DJ event, Kasri Showcase x Mind Of Lust.

Taking place on Saturday, April 20 guests are invited to revel as three aspiring DJs take the decks – turning the sand into a dancefloor.

The party marks the beginning of a collaboration of resident DJs of Rikas Group, who perform at the group’s renowned hotspots like Twiggy, Ninive and Mimi Kakushi. With this, they are uniting under the name Kasri.

Promising to bring a new sound to Kyma Beach expect to spin to the sounds of rising DJs such as A.Kala, Benda Haloy and Rhum G. The vibes will be fresh, drinks will flow, and you can expect a day like no other at Kyma.

The details

The event is strictly an adults-only, 21+ affair which promises to combine the Greek beach-chic ambience of Kyma with the lively entertainment of Rikas’ other vibey venues.

To suit everybody’s preferences and needs Kyma is offering guests the chance to soak up on a sun-bed, and enjoy the intimacy of a gazebo or private cabana. Beach lounges and VIP lounges which are close to the action are also up for grabs – adding an essence of intimacy to the day.

Click here for bookings.

KASRI x Mind Of lust at Kyma Beach, Palm West Beach, Sat Apr 20, from 12pm to late, strictly 21+. Tel: (0)4 666 5999 @kymabeachdubai