Eid Al Fitr is just around the corner, and we already know it’s going to be an extra-long weekend. So if you’re looking for some fun ways to fill your days this Eid holiday, Zero Gravity has a week-long line-up of brilliant activities to book into. Known and loved as one of Dubai’s favourite beach clubs, Zero Gravity is the ultimate daycation hotspot.

Tuesday

On Tuesday April 9, gather your gal pals for ladies’ day, where you’ll get free entry and a welcome drink on arrival to kick off your day in style. Be an early bird, and you won’t just grab the best beds in the house, but you’ll also snag a complimentary gift if you’re one of the first through the door. Start your day the right way with a complimentary yoga glass from 9.30am to 10.30am, then spend the rest of the day topping up your tan while listening to the sounds of the resident DJs. Guys are welcome to get in on the action for Dhs200, with Dhs100 redeemable.

Wednesday

Wednesday April 10 promises a special Eid daycation, with day to night DJs at the poolside, and an open invitation to enjoy dips in the pool, days on the beach, or relaxing sips in the garden. Entry is Dhs100 for ladies, which you’ll get back to spend on food and drink, or it’s Dhs200 for guys with Dhs100 redeemable.

Thursday

On Thursday, there’s a special Eid brunch taking place from 1pm to 5pm. The brunch offers unlimited food and drinks, as well as pool and beach access from 10am, all priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys. There’s even a special rate for teachers and crew, priced at just Dhs199.

Dive into the buffet, where you’ll find a huge selection of dishes such as oysters, seafood and sushi, salads, grilled meats, and stone-baked pizza, as well as a vegan section, Plus, be sure to save space for the unbelievable desserts. Zero Gravity’s impressive roster of resident DJs, musicians and entertainers will be performing on the poolside stage, ensuring the vibes are on-point all afternoon long.

Friday

On Friday, Salut Brunch welcomes international DJs and renowned mashup duo Switch Disco at sunset, famous for their song React with Ella Henderson. It begins with a daytime brunch of all-inclusive food and drink from 1pm to 5pm with DJs and live entertainment, before this popular duo take the decks for a sunset set. It’s Dhs299 for ladies, Dhs349 for gents, or Dhs199 for cabin crew and teachers.

Saturday

Tropical brunch runs on Saturday, bringing exotic vibes to Dubai through world class entertainment, including DJs from day to night, live musicians, dancers, and international headliners, PBH & Jack. Rising stars in the world of dance music, their high-energy, memorable music sets have seen them perform at Printworks and Ministry of Sound in the UK as well as at Creamfields and Tomorrowland festivals. All your food, drinks and pool access are included between 1pm and 5pm, which will be Dhs349 for ladies and Dhs399 for guys.

But the party doesn’t end there. Make a splash at Zero Gravity’s new night brunch, where you can enjoy a dip in the dark while listening to all your favourite deep house tunes. Bringing all the best bits of Zero Gravity’s weekend brunches to a night time soiree, Paradiso’s brunch package runs from 8pm to midnight, with the party carrying on until the early hours. The four hour package is priced at Dhs249 for ladies and Dhs299 for gents. There’s even a special price for teachers and cabin crew, Dhs199.

Sunday

Finish off your week with Supernatural brunch on Sunday, which is Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for guys, available from 12pm to 5pm. Spend the day under the sun from 10am, then enjoy five hours of feasting on an unlimited selection of brilliant bites and sipping your way through the beverage menu.

Zero Gravity, Skydive Dubai, daily 10am til late. 0-gravity.ae