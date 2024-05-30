Sponsored: Lock, Stock & Live, The Brunch returns for its third season…

When it comes to party brunches in the UAE, there are no bigger headliners than Lock, Stock and Barrel.

It’s a venue that has good times hard-coded into its DNA, serving up wild, strobe-lit fiesta vibes; electric live music extravaganzas; and red-hot promotions, all year round.

But there is one particular Lock, Stock season that grabs the amp and dials the energy up to 11. Lock, Stock & Live: The Brunch, is back at the stunning, arena-themed JBR location for weekly Saturday evening sessions.

It’s live and loud

At the centre of what makes Lock, Stock & Live one of the soirée scene’s most popular weekend rave-ups, is the live music. On stage throughout the evening, guests can plug into the sounds of The Ark – a talented four-piece band with a set list of multi-generational, dancefloor-slaying bangers.

And because this is LSB, the home of live entertainment in Dubai, the sensorial safari doesn’t end there. Expect frenzied ‘shot shows’; audience interaction; acrobatic performances; the extreme cocktail delivery method of lock, stock & shaken; big band karaoke; confetti cannons; festival-tier cheer; and a tasty line-up of party brunch bites. Special shout out to the American diner-style sliders. They McSlap.

It’s got value on Lock down

The price point is almost as outrageous as the entertainment, with a house beverage package for just Dhs275. You can get a soft drinks option for Dhs250, and an evening inclusive of bubbles for Dhs325.

The Stock won’t last forever

If you want to experience this sound system-backed spectacle, you’ll have to be quick, it’s only running until September 28. Until then, it’s running every Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

There genuinely ain’t no party, like a Lock, Stock party.

Rixos Premium, JBR, Saturday 5pm to 8pm (until September 28), priced from Dhs250. solutions-leisure.com

