Help save the planet…

With Abu Dhabi announcing earlier this week that single-use styrofoam products and single-use food container receptacles will be banned in the UAE capital effective June 1, here are a 3 spots to get your sustainable cutlery in Abu Dhabi.

Palmade

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palmade Biodegradable Cutlery (@palmadebiocutlery)

Palmade.ae was launched with the aim of restoring balance on the planet, and their innovative and locally-developed solutions make it easier for you to use eco-friendly products help the earth. These homegrown, impactful, custom products are made in the UAE and available as reusable cutlery sets beginning at only Dhs10.95, as well as disposable sets beginning at Dhs65.

@palmadebiocutlery

Pottery Barn UAE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pottery Barn (@potterybarn)

Get a neat, natural bamboo flatware set for Dhs230, that includes all of your cutlery essentials. In addition to being sustainable, the natural bamboo handles are entirely handmade and will look great on your dining table.

@potterybarn

Sophia Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Home (@sophiahome.uae)

At Sophia Home, you can get an elegant set of cutlery with natural bamboo handles, including dinner knives, forks and spoons, as well as ad dessert fork and spoon, all for Dhs44.

sophiahome.com