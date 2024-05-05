The first weekend of May is nearly here, and we have you covered as always…

From cultural celebrations to family days out, exciting new eats and hidden gems, there’s something for everyone in the capital city, every week, every weekend. Here’s a list of fabulous things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, May 3

Discover a secret hideaway in the capital

The next time you’re over at the Four Seasons Abu Dhabi enjoying their cool Chicago-themed steakhouse Butcher & Still, get set for a brand new addition and navigate the secret corridor that leads to The Hideaway, an exclusive dining room and speakeasy-style bar for those who seek privacy and a relaxed vibe.

Butcher & Still, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, 4pm to midnight. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @fsabudhabi

Enjoy Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL for one last weekend

The world’s biggest and most famous show of acrobatic brilliance, Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL has taken the Etihad Arena by storm, before the show wraps up and leaves town after this weekend. Enjoy spectacular ice-and-fire acrobatics at this family-friendly entertainment extravaganza that will mesmerise you with a never-seen-before fusion of ice skating and signature Cirque du Soleil acrobatics.

Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, until May 5, from Dhs175. ticketmaster.ae

Saturday, May 4

Enjoy an open day at Yas Acres Golf & Country Club

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club’s highly anticipated Open Day returns this Saturday, and promises a day filled with exciting activities for the whole family. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a fun-seeking family or just looking for a novel experience that includes padel, children’s activities and more, this is the place to be come Saturday.

Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday May 4. Tel: (0)2 208 7222. @viyagolf

Enjoy brunch and beats at Marriott Downtown

AT25 at the Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi relaunches Brunch & The Beats 2.0 this Saturday. Brace yourself for a great-value dining experience, with brilliant views of Downtown Abu Dhabi, sumptuous steaks, sushi, desserts and an open bar for you to savour.

AT25, Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, Saturday, May 4, 12.30pm. Tel: (0) 2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Get moving with Active Parks

Sign up for community-driven initiative, Active Parks, and enjoy a free fitness session this weekend as part of the programme’s third phase in the capital. Aimed at encouraging the community to embrace health and wellness, Active Parks offers a range of free fitness activities, workshops, and social interactions, and will be held in a brand new set of locations including in Al Ain, Al Dhafra, and existing locations such as The Corniche, Hudayriyat Island, Zayed Sports City, Al Maryah Island, Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and more. Refer to the post above for their latest schedule.

Active Parks, various locations, Abu Dhabi, free entry. @activeparksabudhabi

Sunday, May 5

Revel in the spirit of Cinco de Mayo

Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday, and you can celebrate the spirit at several leading spots in the capital. Revel in a flavoursome Mexican fest with food, drink and cultural treats all on offer. Here’s a useful list of where you can get in on all the fun.

Cinco de Mayo, May 5, various locations in Abu Dhabi.