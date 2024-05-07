Sponsored: Portuguese flair has a new address in Dubai…

Forged in the same culinary fires that give Lisbon its own coveted flavour, Lana Lusa is a proud flag carrier for Portuguese and wider Mediterranean cuisine.

After a brief sabbatical from the spotlight, the restaurant has returned, reopening at a new address with a fresh look and reinvigorated menu.

Now located at the Four Seasons Private Residences on the Dubai Canal, guests will still find the same level of refined gastronomy, commitment to experiential excellence, and detail-focused interiors. These are just some of the reasons we think you’ll go louca for the new Lana Lusa.

Storied plates

The kitchen alchemy at Lana Lusa is inspired by founder Jessica Kassim Viveiro’s upbringing in Portugal, interpreted and crafted by fellow countryman, head chef Helio Lino. It’s a meeting of worlds old and new, modernity blends with heritage and art, flavours all unmistakably woven from the rich portfolio of Mediterranean cuisine.

Theatrical views

With the calming watery vistas of Dubai Water Canal as a backdrop, Lana Lusa comes to the table with attractive views to pair with its fine dining fire.

Starting the day right

You can set yourself up for the best sort of day with Lana Lusa’s delicious and nutritious breakfast range. Available between Friday and Sunday, with a luxuriously long grazing window of 9 am to 12:30 pm. Your options span the savoury-sweet spectrum with highlights including a full Portuguese breakfast, eggs Benedict, pancakes, and homemade granola.

A continuation of excellence

Lana Lusa continues its mission of delivering a diverse menu of traditional Portuguese culinary wonder for lunch and dinner across its much-loved a la carte service. Electric entrees, masterfully executed mains, sharing plates, rare bites from the raw bar and imaginative desserts (try the lemon ice cream for a special, highly-grammable treat).

Masterful mocktails

Elsewhere on the menu, you’ll find an intelligently crafted selection of alcohol-free mixology. Tall glasses of alcohol-free mixology, a perfect salve for the summer chaleur.

A new beginning

The new location at the Four Seasons Private Residences provides an extended space to enjoy the varied treasures of Lana Lusa, in a stunning new setting. From the earthy, terracotta tiles of the interior to the lush foliage of the terrace, it’s the perfect setting for both mates and dates.

Home and away

You can also pick up their famous pastel de nata (a prized Portuguese vanilla pastry) through Deliveroo (or by take away).

Lana Lusa, Four Seasons Private Residences, Dubai Water Canal, Dubai, open daily Mon to Thurs 12pm to 1am, Fri to Sun from 9am to 1am, Tel: (0)4 380 1515, @lanalusadxb

Images: Provided