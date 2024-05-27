New concepts and the UAE capital are a great combination…

We’re already 5 months into 2024, and Abu Dhabi’s seen some great concepts open their doors to hungry diners. Here’s a quick recap of it all.

Here are 12 of the best new restaurants in Abu Dhabi.

Entrecote Café de Paris

Adding to The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s unending list of diverse dining options, Entrecote Café de Paris serves up a stunning selection of exclusive steaks and bites. If you’ve ever been to their location at Souk Qaryat Al Beri, you’ll know they have a lean, focused list of offerings, yet one that will have you returning for more.

Entrecote Café de Paris, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi. @entrecotecafedeparis

Amalfi Beach Lounge

That the capital can’t get enough of Italian concepts is no secret, but this one also has gorgeous views to boot. Amalfi Beach Lounge, at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, will have you experiencing magnificent sunsets, handcrafted beverages and a marvellous Mediterranean ambiance, right here in the heart of the capital.

Amalfi Beach Lounge, Shangri L Qaryat Al Beri, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @shangrilaabudhabi

Jones Social

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi) Love open-fire cooking, al fresco dining and an equally gorgeous interior and bar area? Jones Social has opened its doors at the InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, and is just about guaranteed to be your next favourite hangout. While the al fresco terrace is ideal for cooler months, you can dine indoors amid their classy interiors any time of the year. Jones Social, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 11.30pm Mon to Fri, 7am to 1am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)50 391 5271. @jonessocialabudhabi

r&b grillhouse

This exciting grillhouse on the Al Bateen Marina packs in fine North African décor and Arabian inspiration, and you’ll get everything you’d expect at a steakhouse, and more. With global flavours that will accommodate you no matter what cuisine you lean towards, flip open their menu and pick from a selection of juicy steaks, grills, ribs, burgers, or just lighter bites. For the fitness-focused and calorie-obsessed, a fine selection of protein bowls includes grilled chicken and wild mushroom options.

r&b Grillhouse, Marsa Al Bateen Wharf, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 1am daily. Tel: (0)02 681 4314. @rnbgrillhouseuae

If you thought Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort (JSI) couldn’t possibly add to its growing line-up of luxurious stunners, think again. Award-winning lifestyle experience SAL has arrived in the capital, and this glittering casual luxury concept will have you soaking in poolside bliss at one of Abu Dhabi’s most scenic lifestyle locations.

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri 12.30pm to 5.00pm and 7pm to 11pm, Fri and Sat 12.30 to 11.30. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @sal_saadiyatisland

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard

This fine destination for French cuisine opened its doors at the end of Q1, at the Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri. Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard takes you on an epicurean journey shaped by the creativity of Chef Isnard, and a memorable Michelin-starred one, nonetheless.

Bord Eau by Nicolas Isnard, Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 509 8555. @bordeaubynicolasisnard

TOTO

Charming Italian concept TOTO, backed by sporting titans Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo, is a charming Italian eat on mystical Mamsha Al Saadiyat. With a flourishing location in Madrid and another in Downtown Dubai, this Cinema Paradiso-inspired restaurant serves traditional Italian flavours across a scintillating menu. Check out our review here.

TOTO, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 643 0228. @toto.abudhabi

Le Bistro by Salmontini

The latest chapter in Le Bistro by Salmontini’s culinary excellence has just begun in Abu Dhabi, with its grand opening at Le Royal Meridien, in the heart of the capital city. Founder Hussni Ajlani brings a classic French bistro ambience to the city, where you can savour classic dishes such as their finest smoked Scottish salmon, the Steak Entrecôte St Germain, and the Salmon en Croûte, as well as delicious homemade desserts.

Le Bistro by Salmontini, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, 8am to midnight, daily. @lebistro_bysalmontini

Eataly

“We’re tired of new Italian restaurants”, said no one ever in the history of mankind. In that spirit, we’re thrilled about the recent opening of Eataly at Al Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi. Get set to explore the unmistakeable flavours and culinary traditions of Italia, where fresh, high-quality ingredients lead the way. From cured meats and cheeses to seasonal produce and handcrafted pastas, you can opt for a casual dining experience at their quick-service counters, or enjoy a full dining experience at their sit-down spaces.

Eataly, Reem Mall, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 9am to 11pm , Fri and Sat 9am to midnight. @eatalyarabia

The Catch Seafood Grill

The Catch Seafood Grill has reopened in Abu Dhabi, where you can dig in to oceanic delights, the freshest catch and culinary craftsmanship. Love fresh seafood flavours? This one’s for you.

The Catch Seafood Grill, Al Hisn, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 884 7724. @thecatchseafoods

Sushi Art

This Japanese dining concept has opened in another of Abu Dhabi’s culinary hotspots, Al Qana, and marks their third opening in the capital with a total of 10 across the UAE. Located right across The National Aquarium, look out for sleek Japanese interiors and aesthetically designed bars, as you pick from a menu that showcases the richness of Japanese cuisine.

Sushi Art, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 11am to midnight, Fri and Sat 11am to 1am. Tel: (0)2 556 3203. @sushiartuae

Beau Restaurant

Chef Vincent Le Moal has arrived at Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall, and he’s taking the capital’s burger scene by storm with bun-and-patty creations like you’ve never tasted before. This exciting concept arrives in Abu Dhabi after a successful year in Dubai, and with its minimalistic design and hotel-inspired interiors, you’ll check in to what is certain to be an irreplicable burger experience. Tender patties, beautiful brioche and melt-in-the-mouth potato pulp fries are only a few incredible dishes you’ll be introduced to here…

Beau Restaurant, Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi. @beau.restaurant

