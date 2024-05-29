5 great pasta dishes in Abu Dhabi you must try
Pasta everyday keeps that hunger away…
Few cuisines are a perennial hit with the capital crowd like Italian food tends to be. While it might seem like there’s an ocean of concepts out here, a few dishes really stand out, and we’re about to tell you why. Here are 5 great pasta dishes in Abu Dhabi…
Pasta Al Forno
Where: Cafe Milano
We had the pleasure of tasting this super dish as part of their special Sunday Viaggio in Italia brunch (from Dhs245)- the Sicilian kind, to be specific. Baked rigatoni creates the foundation for a brilliant mix that also features veal ham, beef ragout and a variety of protein-punched elements. It’s hearty, it’s tasteful, it’s something you absolutely have to try when in Abu Dhabi.
Gnocchi alle vongole
Where: Talea
Certain members of the What’s On crew cannot stop gushing about Talea at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, and it’s hard to argue with them. At this Michelin-starred eat, the gnocchi alle vongole (Dhs145) is a seemingly small portion that actually packs a ton of flavour and takes up a good bit of space when you’re done savouring the dish.
Spaghetti Bolognese
Where: Paradiso
If you’re after Italian food on Yas Bay, your feet will get you to Paradiso sooner than later. But once you’re seated and ready to order, we recommend the spaghetti bolognese (Dhs90), if you’re looking for a great pasta dish, and the beef mince really takes the taste to a whole new level. Feel like you’ve heard of this recommendation a hundred times already? That should tell you how good it is. Enjoy.
Napoletana
Where: Flamingo Room Abu Dhabi
Simple, fuss-free and quietly elegant: that’s the Napoletana for you. When you order this flavour-packed bowl of fresh rigatoni with basil, fresh tomatoes and tomato-based sauce, you also have the option of adding prawns for an additional Dhs35, as part of a two-course journey priced at Dhs135. Why do we love the Napoletana? Because you can never go wrong with a classic.
Fusilli al pesto
Where: Cipriani
One of Abu Dhabi’s premier eats in one of the city’s prime locations, is Cipriani’s fusilli al pesto genovese (Dhs125). Rich, wholesome and healthful, this is only one in an endless catalogue of fine Italian fare you can dig in to at Cipriani on Yas Marina. If you’re a fan of the unmistakeable aroma of pesto, you really don’t need to look any further.