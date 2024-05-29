Pasta everyday keeps that hunger away…

Few cuisines are a perennial hit with the capital crowd like Italian food tends to be. While it might seem like there’s an ocean of concepts out here, a few dishes really stand out, and we’re about to tell you why. Here are 5 great pasta dishes in Abu Dhabi…

Pasta Al Forno

Where: Cafe Milano

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cafe Milano Abu Dhabi (@cafemilanoae)

We had the pleasure of tasting this super dish as part of their special Sunday Viaggio in Italia brunch (from Dhs245)- the Sicilian kind, to be specific. Baked rigatoni creates the foundation for a brilliant mix that also features veal ham, beef ragout and a variety of protein-punched elements. It’s hearty, it’s tasteful, it’s something you absolutely have to try when in Abu Dhabi.

@cafemilanoae

Gnocchi alle vongole

Where: Talea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talea by Antonio Guida (@taleauae)

Certain members of the What’s On crew cannot stop gushing about Talea at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, and it’s hard to argue with them. At this Michelin-starred eat, the gnocchi alle vongole (Dhs145) is a seemingly small portion that actually packs a ton of flavour and takes up a good bit of space when you’re done savouring the dish.

@taleauae

Spaghetti Bolognese

Where: Paradiso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paradiso Abu Dhabi (@paradisoabudhabi)

If you’re after Italian food on Yas Bay, your feet will get you to Paradiso sooner than later. But once you’re seated and ready to order, we recommend the spaghetti bolognese (Dhs90), if you’re looking for a great pasta dish, and the beef mince really takes the taste to a whole new level. Feel like you’ve heard of this recommendation a hundred times already? That should tell you how good it is. Enjoy.

@paradisoabudhabi

Napoletana

Where: Flamingo Room Abu Dhabi

Simple, fuss-free and quietly elegant: that’s the Napoletana for you. When you order this flavour-packed bowl of fresh rigatoni with basil, fresh tomatoes and tomato-based sauce, you also have the option of adding prawns for an additional Dhs35, as part of a two-course journey priced at Dhs135. Why do we love the Napoletana? Because you can never go wrong with a classic.

@flamingoroomae

Fusilli al pesto

Where: Cipriani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cipriani (@cipriani)

One of Abu Dhabi’s premier eats in one of the city’s prime locations, is Cipriani’s fusilli al pesto genovese (Dhs125). Rich, wholesome and healthful, this is only one in an endless catalogue of fine Italian fare you can dig in to at Cipriani on Yas Marina. If you’re a fan of the unmistakeable aroma of pesto, you really don’t need to look any further.

@cipriani