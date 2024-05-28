Just when it felt like time couldn’t go by any faster, we find ourselves in the middle of yet another week. Here’s our pick of things to do in Abu Dhabi this week…

Tuesday, May 28

Catch up with the crew at Jones Social

Jones Social has opened its doors at the InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, and is just about guaranteed to be your next favourite hangout. Love open-fire cooking, al fresco dining and an equally gorgeous interior and bar area? While the al fresco terrace is ideal for cooler months, you can dine indoors amid their classy interiors any time of the year. Jones Social, InterContinental Residences Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 7am to 11.30pm Mon to Fri, 7am to 1am Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)50 391 5271. @jonessocialabudhabi

Enjoy a mid-week treat with sugargram

Their bite-sized treats are perfect for any occasion, or just because you feel like you deserve a treat mid-week. Indulge your sweet tooth with their flavour of the month, the Olive-ia Rodrigo, a delectable olive oil cupcake that’s sure to impress. If you’d like it delivered, deliveroo can make that happen too.

@sugargram_me @deliveroo_ae

Wednesday, May 29

Take in one-of-a-kind flavours at VALGERAND Nordic Grill



Enjoy authentic, earthy Nordic cuisine on marvellous Mamsha Al Saadiyat, with delights such as the cold smoked Norwegian salmon, chicken liver mousse and steak tartare comprising only a few of their traditional offerings.

VALGERAND – Nordic Grill, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to 11pm weekdays, noon to midnight weekends. Tel: (0)2 444 6674. @valgerand

Kick back for post-work beverages at Library Bar

Fan of hidden bars? Behind thick velvet curtains, this venue is a tribute to both tall tales and well-crafted cocktails. Located at the Abu Dhabi EDITION, Library Bar ranks among the capital’s top bars consistently, and this week is a good time to find out why.

Library Bar, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, 5pm to midnight Sun to Thurs, 5pm to 1am Fri and Sat. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @abudhabiedition

Heave a chai of relief

The Pearl Rotana Capital Centre’s chic and modern Chai Lobby Lounge is a great place to grab a cup (or several) of tea. Enjoy a selection of refreshing beverages, delicious sweets and dreamy desserts in a calm, relaxing ambience after a long day. Chai Lobby Lounge, Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, from Dhs20, 7:00am to 8:00pm daily. Tel: (0) 2 307 5553, saffron.pearl@rotana.com

Thursday, May 30