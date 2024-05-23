Saying goodbye to some before the summer…

This weekend there are some pretty major performances taking Dubai by storm. We have birthday parties, closing parties and of course the likes of James Blunt and more taking the stage.

Here are all of the parties and performances taking place in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, May 24

James Blunt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)



Ready to sing “You’re Beautiful…” at the top of your lungs with the legend himself? British singer-songwriter James Blunt is performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday, May 24. The acoustic-tinged pop singer, who is best known for hits like Goodbye My Lover, Bonfire Heart, and 1973, will land in Dubai as part of his new album tour Who We Used To Be.

James Blunt, Who We Used To Be Tour, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai. Friday, May 24. 9pm. From Dhs150. coca-cola-arena.com

Tom Grennan <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He rose to fame by providing the vocals for Chase and Status’ All Goes Wrong in 2016, but as he embarks on a solo tour, British singer-songwriter Tom Grennan is set to perform in Dubai for the first time. The one-night-only performance will take place at The Agenda in Dubai Media City, with tickets on sale now from Dhs185.

MAC Global presents Tom Grennan, The Agenda, Dubai Media City, 8pm, Friday May 24, from Dhs185. platinumlist.net

SKY2.0 turns 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY2.0 (@sky2.0dubai)

This weekend the superclub SKY2.0 is celebrating its fifth birthday. You can expect electric energy unlike any other. The evening will be headed up by DJ Jack Sleiman who has recently released a remix of the iconic ABU track 3 Daqat. The weekend affair means you can head over on Thursday, Friday or Saturday – But on Thursday and Saturday ladies can enjoy complimentary entry and two drinks when you arrive before midnight.

SKY2.o Dubai Design District, Thu, Fri and Sat from 10.30pm. @sky2.0dubai

Saturday, May 25

Disciples

This poolside playground in Dubai is welcoming international DJs, Disciples for an afternoon like no other. Taking on BCH:CLB, you will know the Disciples for hits including I Got You, How Deep is Your Love, and countless other incredible tracks.

BCH:CLB, W The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, tickets from Dhs75, entry free for ladies. @bchclbdxb

Lost Frequencies

After releasing the global smash hit Are You With Me in 2014, Lost Frequencies skyrocketed to fame and was the first Belgian to hit number one on the UK charts. He will be headlining Bohemia at Beach by Five at Five Palm Jumeirah this weekend.

Bohemia at Beach by Five, Five Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel :(0)4 455 9989. palmjumeriah.fivehotelsandresorts.com, @beachbyfive

Hot Since 82

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terra Solis Dubai (@terrasolisdubai)



Beach clubs around the UAE are closing for the summer and to say farewell, Terra Solis by Tomorrowland is throwing an end-of-season party and legendary DJ Hot Since 82 will be headlining Amare Stage with techno beats and deep house. Tickets start from Dhs200. Book your spots here.

Terra Solis, Jebel Ali, Dubai, May 25, from 8pm, ticket prices from Dhs200. @terrasolisdubai

Images: Supplied and social