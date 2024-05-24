Sponsored: Recommendations curated Just For You…

talabat never falls short – the consistency is unmatched and we’re here to tell you why. Everyone’s weekend (or weeknight, we don’t judge) best friend is delivering more than just the some of the best food in the city. They have an innovative technology – Just For You – created to make you feel super special.

Just For You is a personalised ordering experience that builds off of your order history. It takes your past orders and curates a collection of restaurants based on their analysis, to bring to you a roster of choices tailored just for you. This cutting-edge technology makes sure the suggestions made to you align perfectly with your preferences.

Basically, the selection will recommend restaurants that you’ve ordered from before and new ones that you might like to try that align with your orders so far. It’s convenient, it’s affordable, it’s just too easy. Whether you’re craving the classics, the comfort food, a bit of adventurous or ready to try some global firsts, they have it all.

But wait, that’s not all! Of course, they have to go above and beyond with the added bonus of exclusive offers up to 40 per cent on the most diverse choice of recommended restaurants across their full menus. Not only are you enjoying all your favourite dishes and discovering new ones as well, you’re saving money. Doesn’t get better than that.

Consider talabat your personal food concierge and download the app now (if you haven’t already).

