There’s no doubt about it – parenting is hard, especially for new parents who don’t know what to expect when the little one comes around. If you want advice or want to save some money on the (seemingly neverending) baby items you need, head to the Baby Expo this weekend.

Running for two days on May 24 and 25, families and expectant parents can explore a wide range of products, resources and activities. The expo takes place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Ticket prices start from Dhs75 which is the general pass for one day, however, if you want to attend both days, it’s Dhs120. A general admission pass for one day and a goody bag is Dhs190, and for both days is Dhs235. You can purchase your tickets here.

With each ticket purchased, 10 per cent will be donated to Gaza in our Hearts through Dubai Cares which will provide essential aid to families in Gaza.

What to expect?

The Baby Expo will bring together more than 150 brands from the baby, toddler, and maternity sectors under one roof. You will be able to explore, try and buy from thousands of products and enjoy exclusive discounts. Parents will be able to compare products and specifications across brands and decide what’s best for their babies and little ones.

Don’t say no to the goody bags offered to you, as they will be filled with vouchers and samples.

You will even get some much-needed tips and insights from leading industry experts. Expect to see popular faces such as Kris Fade, Joelle Mardinian and Russell & Lindsey Kane who will share stories about parenthood. You will also learn important things like lifesaving first aid, sleep training, and nutritional advice.

There’s also a ‘Mumpreneur Collective Conference’ designed to empower mums juggling the roles of entrepreneurship and motherhood. There will be keynote addresses, panel discussions, and more.

For a dash of fun, there will even be performances for family-favourite Magic Phil. You will also find soft play areas, sensory activities, arts and crafts stations, baby massage sessions, face painting, and interactive games.

Want to learn more? Head to the official website thebabyexpo.com.

Images: Supplied and Unsplash