Is this Abu Dhabi’s best new burger spot?

“L’amour triomphe toujours”, the outlet proudly proclaims, which translates to “Love always prevails”. And by the end of our dining experience, it’s clear the minds behind Beau Restaurant were predicting our sentiments about the food. At Abu Dhabi’s Marina Mall, chef Vincent Le Moal has brought his smash-hit upscale Dubai burger joint to the capital, with fluffy, cloud-like potatoes, soft-as-silk brioche and fresh-as-daisy patties being only a few ingredients that make this a standout on Abu Dhabi’s casual dining scene.

The experience begins before you’ve even entered the restaurant, where a roaming cab with Beau branding picks you up from the mall’s retail space and brings you to your dining destination. Walk in and you’re greeted by minimalist, clean white interiors, simple font, and no flashy logos.

Chef Vincent tells us Beau’s Jumeirah location was planned to resemble a Parisian apartment, initially only able to seat 18 diners. In Abu Dhabi, hotel-inspired interiors include a luggage trolley and an Instax – if you wish to freeze moments of your experience.

Beau’s menu features everything you’d pull up for at a drive through – smash burgers, chicken patties, several styles of delectable potato sides… and gourmet-style appetisers.

We know things are about to take an interesting turn just one bite into their house-made brioche buns. We order the original smash burger (Dhs55), with double angus beef, Elysée sauce, caramelised onions, and pickles. Enjoy the softest, most flavourful patty but keep an open mind for their sauces. The spicy grand chicken (Dhs50) brings a welcome dose of flavour to the table, with marinated and fried chicken complemented beautifully by a hint of spicy seasoning. For those of you that want to feel healthful about your indulgence, a lettuce wrap is available on these pristine patties – but take it from us, when we say you’ll be missing out on unbelievably tasteful brioche buns in doing so.

For sides, we’re served the cheese potato balls (Dhs30), a trio of spheres served with a generous dose of truffle. But our star for the evening is their long potatoes (Dhs25), also available in a truffle variant (Dhs30). These potato pulp fries practically melt in the mouth, lightly salted and served with parmesan and honey lime mayo.

Not that you’ll ever feel like anything at Beau lacks taste, but they’re all about the sauce – with varieties like spicy truffle, creamy herb, and honey mustard available at Dhs5 each. Our pick? The pepper mayo. Bon appetit.

What’s On Verdict: Parisian luxury and welcome minimalism are the sidebars to this refreshing spin on fast food.

Beau Restaurant, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Marina Road, Abu Dhabi, weekdays noon to 11pm, weekends noon to midnight. Tel: (0)2 4410 722. @beau.restaurant. @vlm_chef

Images: supplied