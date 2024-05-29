Sponsored: Pair all the big screen action with some wallet-friendly deals…

As the UEFA European Football Championship and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup approach, anticipation is building for an unforgettable summer of sports excitement. With the T20 starting on June 2 and UEFA Euro on June 14, it’s time to prepare for thrilling matches and nail-biting moments. So consider checking out Buffalo Wings & Rings’ duo of branches in JLT and DIFC, where you can look forward to some brilliant daily deals and screens aplenty to enjoy every minute of your favourite games.

Here are seven reasons why it should be your go-to spot this season:

Hop of the day

There’s no better way for fans to toast to their team’s victory than with Buffalo Wings & Rings exclusive bottled & pint Budweiser promotion for Dhs29, available all day, every day.

Monday Madness

Kicking off the week, the longest happy hour in town runs from 12pm to 8pm on Mondays. Whether debriefing the weekend’s matches or gearing up for the week ahead, sports fans are well taken care of.

Taco Tuesday

Satisfying cravings, Buffalo Wings & Rings serves mouthwatering tacos for just Dhs9 each, available all day every Tuesday.

Wing Wednesday

Indulging in famous wings at just Dhs3 each, available all day on Wednesdays, makes for a mid-week feast that’s hard to resist. It’s ideal for sharing with friends.

Slider Sunday

Ending the weekend on a high note, Buffalo Wings & Rings offers delicious sliders priced at just Dhs9 each, all day long.

Shots! Shots! Shots!

Fans can take advantage of the daily flash sale on shots, running from 8.30pm to 9pm, with each shot priced at only Dhs29.

Immersive atmosphere

Ensuring an immersive gaming experience, Buffalo Wings & Rings features an extensive array of screens and 360 HD TVs. Every seat in the house offers a perfect view, ensuring not a single second of the action is missed.

For more information and to reserve your spot, visit hi.bwr-intl.com

Buffalo Wings & Rings, DIFC, Liberty House, Level C and JLT, Cluster U, Lake Level. hi.bwr-intl.com

