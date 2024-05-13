It’s one of 35 sites that will be preserved in the next phase of Sheikh Hamdan’s plan to maintain the city’s heritage…

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, yesterday announced the next phase of Dubai’s heritage architecture preservation project. Following the successful completion of phase one, the project aims to preserve 35 areas, sites and buildings in Dubai, dating from the 1960s to the 1990s.

The buildings that are part of the restoration project include Dubai Courts building, Safa Park building, Dubai Creek Golf Club, the water tank at Al Khazzan Park, Latifa Hospital, the Dubai Petroleum building, Terminal 1 and Dubai International Airport, Al Nasr Leisureland, Al Fahidi Mosque, Emirates Post building in Karama, and Jumeirah Zoo.

The 50-year-old zoo, situated along Jumeirah Beach Road, closed its doors back in 2017, ready for the opening of Dubai Safari. The animals housed at Jumeirah Zoo were then relocated to Dubai Safari, which is now home to over 3,000 animals.

“We have a responsibility to celebrate our history and protect our architectural treasures for future generations. The heritage areas covered by the project hold the memory of decades of progress and symbolise the dawn of Dubai’s renaissance. Located in the heart of modern Dubai, these sites bridge the past with the city’s future aspirations. Dubai invites the world to witness its past, present, and the future, all together in one place,” His Highness added.

While we don’t have any idea on when or what to expect with the restoration of Jumeirah Zoo just yet, long term Dubai residents are likely already feeling nostalgic with the news.

