The airline group’s employees will see a jumbo reward landing in a future pay packet…

Following on from a “record full-year profit”, the Emirates Group has informed its eligible staff that they can look forward to a massive bonus, equivalent to 20-weeks of basic salary, in their upcoming pay packets.

This is according to an article that appeared on reuters.com, which was based on information contained within an internal Emirates Group email, shared with the news organisation.

And why not? It’s been a mamouth year for the Group, which announced its best-ever performance for the 2023-24 financial year, closing the accounting cycle with an Dh18.7 billion profit. That’s 71 per cent up from the still impressive, Dh10.9 billion recorded for 2022-2023. And few people in the travel (or any other) industry want to talk about the Covid years prior to that.

Interestingly the staff bonus of 20-weeks, is a 4-week drop from the 24-week salary share of the previous year’s lower profits.

An article in the Khaleej Times, reported that Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, told staff in an email that they “deserve every dirham of the 20-week profit share”.

Beyond the bottom line – and looking at some other healthy metrics, the Emirates Group is now larger than ever before – standing at 112,406 employees. That’s more than the population of Seychelles at the last census and up 1- per cent year-on-year.

If you’re interested in rerouting your own career, in the hope things will take off with Emirates – you can check out their current vacancies on the emiratesgroupcareers.com website.

The number of new and exotic flight routes is also on the march, we reported last week that Dubai’s much loved airline would be recommending direct flights to the Scottish capital, Edinburgh.

Images: Emirates