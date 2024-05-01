Sponsored: This Saturday is your last chance to make shapes in the sand at this peak chic Greek beach club…

Kyma Beach’s primary love languages make it an easy venue to fall in love with – it benefits from a fiery Greek heritage; stunning vistas across the Marina cityscape, Ain Dubai and the wild blue beyond; and then there’s its instantly recognisable, beautifully rendered boho-chic aesthetics.

Their beach parties are an essential fixture for Dubai’s savvy soiree set. With the sun rising high in the sky, the city’s vibe tribe descends on the Palm West property for long days and breezy evenings of live DJ-dropped bangers and sophisticated, hands-in-the-air, raving.

All good things must end of course, at least temporarily. And with the weather steadily warming up, and the alfresco life slowing down – it’s time to bid a temporary farewell to the shoreline parties. But before the summer turns fiesta into siesta, Kyma Beach’s final, adults-only curtain call will be one to remember.

This Saturday May 4, Kyma welcomes South African house music legend, Enoo Napa who’s locked in for a massive season-ending session on the decks.

He’s not the only headliner on the bill. Napa will be performing alongside one of the local scene’s best-respected selectas, John Bowtie.

If you want to come down and soak up the Greek-chic ambiance, blessing out to refined beats on the beach for one last time before the summer months take the good times indoors, there are some great ways to elevate your evening.

You can, for example, reserve yourself a sunbed (Dhs300), or revel in the intimacy of one of their luxurious gazebos (Dhs2,500 minimum spend, two guest maximum) and private cabanas (up to eight guests Dhs8,000 minimum spend). The beach lounge and VIP lounges (from Dhs6,000) are also within short shape-throwing distance of the DJ booth, allowing you to add a touch exclusivity to your day.

Kyma Beach, Palm West, Sat May 4 from 11am until late. Tel: (0)4 666 5999. book@kymabeach.ae. kymabeach.ae

Images: Provided