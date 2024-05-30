Get ready for some belly laughs…

Missed British comedian, Russell Kane in Dubai last year? If you didn’t know, he’s heading back to Dubai this June, once again performing at the Theatre by QE2.

The show onboard the QE2 (Queen Elizabeth 2) will take place on June 2, 2024. He will be hitting the stage and tickling your funny bone with his sharp wit and storming physical comedy.

Tickets for the show are priced from Dhs175 and can be purchased here. Do note, that audience members ages 16 to 20 need to be accompanied by an individual aged 21 years or older.

The comedian frequently performs in Dubai. He performed last year in January 2023, and before that, he performed on the big stage at Dubai Opera in September 2021 – a show that was sold out. So, if you missed him the last time he performed, make sure you nab tickets for this show.

Kane was the first ever comedian to bag two of the most prestigious awards in comedy in the same year, for the same show. He won the Dave’s Edinburgh Comedy Award (previously, the Perrier Award) and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award. In 2020, the UK’s The Guardian also ranked him as the number one comedy performance for his ‘nuclear-energy’ belly laughs.

The comedian also has two podcasts. Evil Genius follows Kane as he dissects the way we see heroes and villains throughout history, and his second podcast, Man Baggage, features Kane and his celebrity panel as they unpack the emotional baggage that men carry and avoid throughout their lives.

He has also been featured on a plethora of different British TV shows such as Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and The Apprentice: You’re Fired. Kane is also a regular on the daily talk show Steph’s Packed Lunch.

Russell Kane, Theatre by QE2, Queen Elizabeth 2, Port Rashid, Dubai, June 2 at 7pm (doors open at 6.30pm), ticket prices from Dhs175, Tel: (0)58 838 3107, theatrebyqe2.com

Images: Getty Images and supplied