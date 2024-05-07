Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. every Tues, Tel: (0)4 230 0000. @clawbbq

Fogueira

When: Tuesday

Every Tuesday at this authentic Brazilian spot in Jumeirah Beach Residence, gents enjoy 50 per cent off on churrasco packages. It includes juicy steaks, chicken, or lamb paired with beer, wine or spirit. Book here.

Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Tues 7pm to 10.30pm. Tel (0)50 189 6214. @fogueira.dxb

Paros

When: Wednesday

Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, gents can enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and cocktails, for Dhs225. Gents are invited to join for Dhs225.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com

Qwerty, Media One Hotel

When: Monday

‘Madmen Monday’ at this popular Media City watering hole is perfect for after-work drinks. It offers one grazer and two complimentary house drinks for Dhs49.

Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Monday, 6pm to 10pm (two-hour seating). Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com

Sola Jazz Lounge

When: Tuesday

Gents, round up the lads and head to Sola Jazz Lounge on Tuesday evening for a night of Sinatra classics performed by Ciaran Fox. Skilled mixologists will craft elegant drinks and will tailor a cigar to your style for a starting price of Dhs145. More details and booking information here.

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles the Palm, West Crescent Palm Jumeirah, every Tues 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com

Soul Street

When: Wednesday

Soul Street offers up a fun and affordable mid-week ladies’ night that draws the crowds to Jumeirah Village Circle, but the gents are welcomed, too. The night offers three drinks and a three course meal for Dhs250.

Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs250 per gent, Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Trader Vic’s – Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

When: Monday and Thursday

Two times a week, Trader Vic’s hosts a ladies and gents night from 7pm to 11.30pm. Gents will get three drinks and two bar bites for Dhs149.

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, every Wed 7pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 230 0073. tradervicspalm.com

The White Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White Lounge (@thewhiteloungedubai)

When: Tuesday

This deal is great for both, the ladies and the gents. Head to The Grand Grill at Habtoor Grand Beach Resort on Tuesday at 8pm and enjoy a good catch-up with mates. Men can chow down on unlimited chicken and ribs for Dhs120, while the ladies will get a three-course menu plus free-flowing drinks for Dhs135.

The White Lounge, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, every Tue from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 399 4221. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com

Tabu

When: Wednesday

This modern Asian restaurant offers ladies night which the gents can also enjoy. Get a chef sushi platter with free-flow drinks for Dhs395 with drinks.

Tabu, St Regis, Downtown Dubai, Wed 6pm onwards, Dhs395 per gent, Tel: (0)54 793 0931, @tabudubai

Torno Subito

When: Tuesday

This Michelin Star restaurant offering a ladies’ night which the gents can also enjoy. On Tuesday, you can indulge in a Michelin-starred set menu with unlimited pizza, pasta and prosecco for just Dhs295.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 6.30pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai

VIBE Café

When: Wednesday

Okay, yes, we know… if looks like pink paradise up in here, but gents, you can redeem a cool free-flowing drinks deal and 20 per cent off for Dhs129. How can you say no? The deal runs from 8pm to 11pm.

VIBE Café, Gate Village, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (8)00 8423, @lovevibecafe

Images: Supplied