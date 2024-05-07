13 cool gents' night deals to try in Dubai
That’s right guys, there are deals for you, too…
It may not be as popular as ladies’ deals, but there are some cool gents’ night deals in Dubai that the lads-only group need to try out.
From jazz nights to a cinema deal, post-work drinks and more…
Here are 13 gents’ night deals to try in Dubai
Barfly by Buddha Bar
When: Thursday
It’s ladies’ night at popular Barfly by Buddha Bar on Thursday, but gents can also enjoy a deal. For three drinks, it’s Dhs149 for two hours and you can also snap up a 30 per cent discount on the a la carte menu.
Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, every Thurs from 7pm until closing, Tel: (0)4 423 0000, barflydubai.ae
Buffalo Wings and Rings
When: Tuesday
Those who love their chicken wings have most definitely pulled up a chair at popular Buffalo Wings and Rings. On Tuesday, from 6pm until 12am its gents’ night where the lads get three free drinks when they purchase food worth Dhs50.
Buffalo Wings and Rings, Liberty Hous, DIFC, every Tues 6pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 359 6900. @buffalodubai
Claw BBQ
When: Tuesday
This one is another ladies’ night, but the gents can also enjoy the night out. The lads can indulge in two appetisers or a burger with bottled hops for Dhs225.
Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. every Tues, Tel: (0)4 230 0000. @clawbbq
Fogueira
When: Tuesday
Every Tuesday at this authentic Brazilian spot in Jumeirah Beach Residence, gents enjoy 50 per cent off on churrasco packages. It includes juicy steaks, chicken, or lamb paired with beer, wine or spirit. Book here.
Fogueira Restaurant & Lounge, Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, JBR, Tues 7pm to 10.30pm. Tel (0)50 189 6214. @fogueira.dxb
Paros
When: Wednesday
Taking place at gorgeous outdoor bar, gents can enjoy free-flowing house wine, spirits, and cocktails, for Dhs225. Gents are invited to join for Dhs225.
Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Wed from 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 574 1111. parosdubai.com
Qwerty, Media One Hotel
When: Monday
‘Madmen Monday’ at this popular Media City watering hole is perfect for after-work drinks. It offers one grazer and two complimentary house drinks for Dhs49.
Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Monday, 6pm to 10pm (two-hour seating). Tel: (04) 427 1000. mediaonehotel.com
Sola Jazz Lounge
When: Tuesday
Gents, round up the lads and head to Sola Jazz Lounge on Tuesday evening for a night of Sinatra classics performed by Ciaran Fox. Skilled mixologists will craft elegant drinks and will tailor a cigar to your style for a starting price of Dhs145. More details and booking information here.
Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles the Palm, West Crescent Palm Jumeirah, every Tues 8pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 248 8888. rafflesthepalmdubai.com
Soul Street
When: Wednesday
Soul Street offers up a fun and affordable mid-week ladies’ night that draws the crowds to Jumeirah Village Circle, but the gents are welcomed, too. The night offers three drinks and a three course meal for Dhs250.
Soul Street, FIVE Jumeirah Village, JVC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 12am, Dhs250 per gent, Tel: (04) 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com
Trader Vic’s – Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
When: Monday and Thursday
Two times a week, Trader Vic’s hosts a ladies and gents night from 7pm to 11.30pm. Gents will get three drinks and two bar bites for Dhs149.
Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, every Wed 7pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 230 0073. tradervicspalm.com
The White Lounge
When: Tuesday
This deal is great for both, the ladies and the gents. Head to The Grand Grill at Habtoor Grand Beach Resort on Tuesday at 8pm and enjoy a good catch-up with mates. Men can chow down on unlimited chicken and ribs for Dhs120, while the ladies will get a three-course menu plus free-flowing drinks for Dhs135.
The White Lounge, Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, Dubai Marina, every Tue from 8pm. Tel: (0)4 399 4221. thegrandgrillsteakhouse.com
Tabu
When: Wednesday
This modern Asian restaurant offers ladies night which the gents can also enjoy. Get a chef sushi platter with free-flow drinks for Dhs395 with drinks.
Tabu, St Regis, Downtown Dubai, Wed 6pm onwards, Dhs395 per gent, Tel: (0)54 793 0931, @tabudubai
Torno Subito
When: Tuesday
This Michelin Star restaurant offering a ladies’ night which the gents can also enjoy. On Tuesday, you can indulge in a Michelin-starred set menu with unlimited pizza, pasta and prosecco for just Dhs295.
Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 6.30pm to 11pm, Tuesdays, Dhs295. Tel: (0)4 245 5800. @tornosubitodubai
VIBE Café
When: Wednesday
Okay, yes, we know… if looks like pink paradise up in here, but gents, you can redeem a cool free-flowing drinks deal and 20 per cent off for Dhs129. How can you say no? The deal runs from 8pm to 11pm.
VIBE Café, Gate Village, Podium Level, DIFC, Dubai, Wed 8pm to 11pm, Dhs99. Tel: (8)00 8423, @lovevibecafe
Images: Supplied