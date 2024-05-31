Sponsored: Check out the brand new RAYA brunch this Sunday …

While many of the city’s sun-soaked beach clubs pause operation through the summer, it’s business as usual at everyone’s favourite, Zero Gravity. This laidback, welcoming spot on the beachfront on JBR Beach keeps operating all through the summer, so those braving the heat still have somewhere to top up their tans and take a dip in the cool pool.

But they’re not only keeping things going, they’re upping the ante with a sneak peak of a brand new brunch this Sunday. Say goodbye to Supernatural and get ready to bask in the rays at RAYA.

Officially launching in full force every Sunday after the summer, there’s a full practice run of RAYA brunch this Sunday. The five-hour package from 12pm to 5pm promises a delectable spread of international bites arranged in the air conditioned restaurant. It’s all paired with unlimited drinks from an array of bars dotted around the alfresco space, so you can sip your favourite beverages as you relax poolside.

It’s priced at Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs349 for gents.

RAYA brunch brings boho beats to the beach itself, with the DJ booth on the sand facing the pool spinning cool melodic tunes. It’s all paired with tribal sights and sounds and impressive statues rising from the sand.

There’s a chilled vibe during the day, where you can relax on a lounger by the pool or beach, and take a dip in the temperature-controlled water. Then, as the sun starts to set, make your way to the sand and dance until day turns to night.

RAYA brunch will run every Sunday from September, joining Zero Gravity’s existing roster of impressive events, including a bi-weekly ladies’ day on Tuesday and Thursday, plus pool and beach brunches on Fridays and Saturdays.

See you there this Sunday for the poolside preview…

RAYA brunch, Zero Gravity, Al Sufouh, 12pm to 5pm, Sunday June 2, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai