Get your shopping list prepped…

Shoppers take note. Dubai’s biggest shopping spree is nearly here. The three-day super sale runs from Friday, May 31 to June 2, 2024, where you can enjoy up to 90 per cent off on whatever your little heart desires.

So, if you’ve been meaning to get that new washing machine, need that wardrobe makeover or want to purchase a gift for a loved one, this is the time to shop.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), you can shop from over 500 of your favourite brands from fashion to beauty, lifestyle, furniture, electronics and much more. The sale takes place across popular malls and shopping centres in Dubai.

Over past editions, top malls included Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Festival Plaza, Nakheel Mall, Ibn Battuta, Mercato, and more.

PS. Don’t forget to wear those comfy shoes and have those shopping lists ready.

Stay up-to-date with the three-day super sale on @styledbyDubai or visit 3daysupersale.com.

More news on the shopping front

Did you miss the three-day super sale or didn’t get exactly what you wanted? Don’t worry, we have Dubai Summer Surprises 2024 coming up.

Running from Friday, June 28 to September 1, 2024, the popular 65-day festival will be packed with shopping deals, family fun and thrills.

Details on this edition have not been announced yet, but for shopaholics, we can expect several sales from the city’s shopping malls on its latest collections. You’re sure to find a good deal, no matter what you want to shop for, be it fashion, furniture, gifts, or electronics.

Besides shopping, expect hotel deals, foodie experiences, attraction discounts and more.

Featured image: Supplied by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Article images: Getty Images