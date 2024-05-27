…with a side of rice and beans

Cult American fast-food chain Chipotle is coming to the UAE, with the first restaurant set to open at The Beach, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) this October.

Famous for its fast yet fresh Mexican food, Chipotle’s menu consists of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads.

Choose between toppings such as chicken, steak, braised beef, and vegetarian options including plant-based protein or guacamole and beans. You can top it up with as many or as few fillings as you like for no extra charge, from black beans to fajita veggies, rice to salsa (we recommend extra guacamole and the chipotle-honey vinaigrette).

In partnership with Alshaya Group, Chipotle is franchising its expansion in the Middle East region, opening the first restaurant in Kuwait this May. There will be a total of four restaurant openings in the UAE all anticipated to open in 2024.

“Consumers have long awaited Chipotle’s arrival here in the Middle East and the feedback we’ve received so far has confirmed that we’re delivering the same delicious culinary experience that guests have had in their U.S. locations. We’re proud to have introduced this popular American restaurant to Kuwait, and we’re looking forward to Dubai later this year as the first locations in our exclusive partnership with Chipotle.” added John Hadden, CEO of Alshaya Group.

Chipotle, The Beach, JBR, Dubai. Opening October 2024. @chipotle.me

Images: Getty