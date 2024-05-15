Sponsored: An escape in the heart of Dubai…

La Cantine De Faubbourg invites you to escape to the beautiful French coast, to the famed resort town of Cannes, where life is slow, food is great and the sun shines a little brighter. This Sunday, May 19, the fan-favourite spot is launching the Festival De Cannes Brunch – a weekend of joy, celebration and glamour.

Much like the glitz of the world-renowned Cannes Film Festival, this brunch is also a luxurious affair, featuring an exclusive weekend of fun and excitement with live entertainment, a red carpet, and an opportunity to dress in your very best for fabulous photo moments.

Live out all your celebrity red carpet photo moment dreams, with a chance to get decked up like never before. Besides the red carpet, there will also be additional brunch dishes that will be unique to this occasion.

Of course live entertainment surprises will keep you engaged, as well as your favourite movie soundtracks. The brunch is from 1pm to 6pm and features three packages starting from Dhs425. Hurry and book now – you don’t want to miss out on this special occasion to indulge.

La Cantine, Emirates Towers, Trade Centre, Dubai, Sun, May 19, 1pm to 6pm, packages start at Dhs425, Tel: (0) 4 352 7105, @lacantinedubai

