Sponsored: From early hours until late, the chic beach club is going big for the last party of the season…

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and get ready to party at Dubai’s iconic beach club, Twiggy, this weekend. On Saturday, May 11th, Twiggy is set to host the ultimate party on the sand, bottling up the alluring spirit of the Mediterranean and showering it over the sun-drenched spot.

As the sun sets on the season, Twiggy will come alive with the infectious energy of Joezi, Enzo Siffredi, and Baqabo. From 10 am until late, the venue will open its doors, inviting guests to arrive early and indulge in their favorite dishes from Twiggy’s Mediterranean a la carte menu, while sipping on crisp glasses of rose and craft cocktails, perfect for enjoying while basking in the sunshine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twiggy (@twiggydubai)

Get ready to immerse yourself in the Afro House tunes spun by these talented DJs, as you dance the night away under the stars. The atmosphere will be electric, filled with pulsating beats and infectious rhythms that capture the essence of the Mediterranean party scene.

Pairing captivating beats, refreshing sips and magical sorbet sunsets, Twiggy is the ultimate place to see and be seen this Saturday.

Prices

Entry tickets are priced at Dhs200 (non-redeemable) per person, or Dhs350 (non-redeemable) for those looking to soak up the sun on a lounger.

For those dining in the restaurant, a minimum spend of Dhs500 per person applies, while balcony tables for up to six have a minimum spend of Dhs4,000.

Gold lounge tables are available for up to eight guests for Dhs10,000 (redeemable on food and beverages), or for the ultimate party experience, the VIP stage on the pool is priced at Dhs15,000 for up to 10 guests (fully redeemable on F&B).

Bookings can be made here: sevenrooms.com

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, 10am til late, Saturday May 11. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae

Images: Provided