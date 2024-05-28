The eco-friendly mangrove retreat is set to open to guests early 2025…

Get ready to reconnect with the great outdoors at Luxeglamp Umm Al Quwain, your next staycation spot for an eco-conscious escape. Set to open by early 2025, this boutique glamping spot is nestled among stunning mangrove trees, offering a unique retreat for those looking to unwind and explore in breathtaking natural surroundings.

With only 10 glass-domes spread across 1,000 square feet, each accommodation will be home to a terrace, plunge pool, hammock, private sauna, and will be interconnected via a wooden walkway that winds through the mangrove trees leading to the next exciting adventure.

During their stay, guests will also be able to enjoy a number of outdoorsy activities including kayaking, nature walks, and stargazing as well as visit the resort’s on-site spa and restaurant.

“Several factors encouraged us to embark on this exciting endeavour,” Antony Thomas, chief executive and founder of Luxeglamp, told The National. “Firstly, the reserve’s rich biodiversity and well-preserved ecosystem provide the perfect backdrop for our sustainable and eco-conscious glamping offering. Additionally, the reserve’s strategic location nestled along the UAE’s stunning coastline, offers unrivalled access to both land and water-based activities, this allows us to curate a diverse range of experiences that cater to the adventurous spirit of our guests.”

As environmental-conservation is an important factor, the project will avoid single-use plastics, aiming to be carbon neutral with solar power and greywater treatments, and use non-permanent construction to protect the natural surroundings.

Luxeglamp is an Indian-based company with two nature-focused glamping sites in Kodaikanal and Munnar. However, the Umm Al Quwain project will be the world’s first eco-friendly, glass dome mangrove glamping retreat. We already can’t wait to check-in…

Luxeglamp, Umm Al Quwain, Opening Q1 2025. @luxeglamp.ae

Images: Social