But, be honest…

This weekend, Obeli, the chic all-day dining hotspot in City Walk is running a fun new concept to celebrate its first anniversary. It’s called the ‘Honesty menu’.

‘What’s an Honesty menu?’ you ask. Well, essentially… diners who are enjoying a meal here, will be invited to pay what they truly believe their experience was worth. And… as the name suggests, be honest.

How does it work?

After your dining experience, rather than receiving a bill, you will receive a scorecard and envelope.

Using this, you will need to assess your experience, and ‘contribute’ what you think is appropriate, all while offering candid feedback. And remember, be honest…

Your envelope will remain anonymous and you will deposit it in a box as you leave the restaurant.

Why is the restaurant doing this? According to Aisha Al Tamimi, founder of Obeli, ‘Our honesty menu isn’t just about transparency, trust, and exceptional hospitality – it’s our way of listening to our guests, putting the power back in their hands to decide what their dining experience is truly worth to them.’

It’s also the restaurant’s way of finding out which dishes get top ratings, and the best one(s) will earn a spot on the new summer menu.

What’s On the Obeli Honesty menu?

The menu has been curated by award-winning Peruvian chef, Roberto Segura. It features Japanese and Mediterranean flavours with dishes such as wagyu beef kushi, spicy prawn bao, veal ragu lasagna, Kafir chicken and more.

It’s a three-course dinner with a choice of dishes and two drinks per person. The menu is only available this weekend on Saturday, May 25 and 26, 2024. Pre-booking is required, and a capacity of four people applies per table.

For more information, or to book a table, call 04 887 5561.

Obeli, City Walk, Al Safa, Dubai, honestly menu available only on May 25 and 26, Tel: (0)4 887 5561. @obelidubai

Images: Obeli