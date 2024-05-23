Sponsored: Serene, green, golfing action is yours for the taking…

Swing your way through the summer that awaits at Tommy Fleetwood Academy Dubai. A host of fun, enriching golfing lesson packages await from June 1 to September 30, and they’re about to awaken your competitive spirit as you get to grips with one of the classiest sporting experiences known to humankind.

On the sprawling golfing greens of the DP World Golf Performance Centre at Jumeirah Golf Estates, there really is no better time to work on your skills than during this summer, whether you’re stepping on the green for the first time, are an experienced golfer looking to refine your skills, or just want to invest some extra time in lowering your handicap. With packages of 5 or 10 golfing lessons available beginning at only Dhs1,120, you can benefit from the expertise of their skilled coaches, who will help you learn new skills, refine your technique and offer valuable feedback that will help you come out a much better golfer on the other side of summer.

If you’re concerned about the soaring temperatures, worry no more. They also offer exclusive rates this summer when you take lessons at their indoor studios. With practice passes available for you to use day or night depending on your convenience, as well as golf-specialised gym programmes with their fitness coaches, there’s something for everyone all summer long at the Tommy Fleetwood Academy at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

DP World Golf Performance Centre at Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, June 1 to September 30, 6am to 8pm, from Dhs 1,120. dubaigolf.com

Images: supplied