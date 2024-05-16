Sponsored: A new take on Omotenashi…

Dubai’s favourite spot for authentic Japanese cuisine and mixology invites you to experience a new shade of the Omotenashi lunch menu.

This Friday lunch menu is available from 12.30pm every Friday, every week, featuring the signature beautiful interiors and vibrant atmosphere of Mimi Kakushi we all know and love, transporting you back to the Osaka of the 1920s.

The concept of Omotenashi is derived from Japanese culture and highlights the joy of selfless hospitality and genuine service, which at Mimi Kakushi, goes beyond just a meal.

Head over to this luxury, contemporary dining destination to sample a thoughtfully curated 3-course set menu priced at Dhs130. The menu features the finest essence of exquisite Japanese food like truffle miso shiru with tofu, wagyu and foie gras gyozas, prawn tempura maki and oven-baked miso black cod.

The revamped menu now offers the option to add-on a decadent dessert. This comes in response to popular demand – who doesn’t love to end their meal on a sweet note?

To complement the menu, the spot is offering a specially curated beverage menu, crafted by expert mixologists to showcase the very best of Mimi Kakushi’s mixology.

The beverage menu has an array of cocktails and a selection of wines by the glass as well as a house Sake pour. Guests can enjoy these beverages at a preferred rate for the cherry on top of their overall lunch experience.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach, Fri, 12.30pm, Dhs130, Tel: (0) 4 379 4811, @mimikakushi

Images: Supplied