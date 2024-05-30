Save those dirhams…

Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of the deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. So if its a Thursday afternoon and you’re looking for the best ladies’ nights across Dubai, then we have got you covered…

Here are the best Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai.

The Byron Bathers Club

What’s the deal: Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. The deal starts from 7pm and will cost Dhs99 per person.

The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, Thu from 7pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 323 7378 @byronbathersclub

Boom Battle Bar

What’s the deal: Four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95. As far as entertainment bars go, Boom Battle Bar has got all of its bases covered. We’re talking crazy golf, axe throwing and more. Ladies can enjoy four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95.

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, Thu from 8pm to 1am, Dhs95 for 4 drinks and crazy golf. @boom.dxb

Barfly by Buddha Bar

What’s the deal: Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.

Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae

Belgian Beer Cafe

What’s the deal: Ladies, head down to this popular spot that offers the cosy atmosphere of an authentic European cafe and enjoy four drinks and a trio of sliders for Dhs99. The offer is valid from 8pm to 12am.

Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, 8pm to 12am, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 429 9999. @belgianbarcafe

Couqley JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown

What’s the deal: This popular French restaurant has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday, for Dhs127 you’ll get unlimited wine and the special cocktail of the night for three hours along with a main course.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, and Pullman Downtown, Businesss Bay, Thursdays, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae

En Fuego

What’s the deal: En Fuego is the place to be for high-energy vibes, which is ideal for when you and your girlies are looking for a fun night out. At En Fuego, that means a sizzling two-course menu paired with three drinks all priced at Dhs149.

En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm, starting Thu Sept 14 9p to 1am, Dhs149 for two courses and three drinks. Tel: (0)4 426 0750 @enfuegodubai

Li’Brasil

What’s the deal: Grab your girls and glam up this Thursday for a night full of groovy beats and vibes. Li’Brasil is offering unlimited drinks for Dhs108 from 7pm to 10pm, kickstarting the weekend early.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Thur 6pm to 9pm, Dhs100 for 3 drinks. Tel: (0)4 879 8888, addresshotels.com