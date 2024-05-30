The best Thursday ladies' nights in Dubai
Save those dirhams…
Dubai is filled with fantastic ladies’ nights, from low-cost to lavish experiences. So make the most of the deals, which range from unlimited drinks to food. So if its a Thursday afternoon and you’re looking for the best ladies’ nights across Dubai, then we have got you covered…
Here are the best Thursday ladies’ nights in Dubai.
The Byron Bathers Club
What’s the deal: Every Thursday escape to the stunning Byron Bathers Club for two hours of unlimited wine and sangria with your girlies. The deal starts from 7pm and will cost Dhs99 per person.
The Byron Bathers Club, Al Manaal Building, Shoreline 4, Thu from 7pm, Dhs99 per person. Tel: (0)4 323 7378 @byronbathersclub
Boom Battle Bar
What’s the deal: Four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95. As far as entertainment bars go, Boom Battle Bar has got all of its bases covered. We’re talking crazy golf, axe throwing and more. Ladies can enjoy four drinks food and crazy golf for Dhs95.
Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, Thu from 8pm to 1am, Dhs95 for 4 drinks and crazy golf. @boom.dxb
Barfly by Buddha Bar
What’s the deal: Straight from the streets of Paris, Barfly by Buddha Bar has made lasting impressions. Now they are firmly placing themselves in the ladies’ night scene with a fabulous party every Thursday. For Dhs149, ladies can enjoy unlimited drinks, and receive 30 per cent off on items from the a la carte menu.
Barfly by Buddha Bar, The Hilton, West Beach, The Palm Jumeirah, 7pm, Thurs, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 230 0057, barflydubai.ae
Belgian Beer Cafe
What’s the deal: Ladies, head down to this popular spot that offers the cosy atmosphere of an authentic European cafe and enjoy four drinks and a trio of sliders for Dhs99. The offer is valid from 8pm to 12am.
Belgian Beer Café, Grand Millennium Dubai, Barsha Heights, 8pm to 12am, Dhs99. Tel: (0)4 429 9999. @belgianbarcafe
Couqley JLT and Couqley Brasserie Downtown
What’s the deal: This popular French restaurant has a duo of locations in JLT and Pullman Downtown, both of which offer ladies’ night on Thursday, for Dhs127 you’ll get unlimited wine and the special cocktail of the night for three hours along with a main course.
Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, and Pullman Downtown, Businesss Bay, Thursdays, 7pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 514 9339. couqley.ae
En Fuego
What’s the deal: En Fuego is the place to be for high-energy vibes, which is ideal for when you and your girlies are looking for a fun night out. At En Fuego, that means a sizzling two-course menu paired with three drinks all priced at Dhs149.
En Fuego, The Avenues, Atlantis The Palm, starting Thu Sept 14 9p to 1am, Dhs149 for two courses and three drinks. Tel: (0)4 426 0750 @enfuegodubai
Li’Brasil
What’s the deal: Grab your girls and glam up this Thursday for a night full of groovy beats and vibes. Li’Brasil is offering unlimited drinks for Dhs108 from 7pm to 10pm, kickstarting the weekend early.
Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, Thur 6pm to 9pm, Dhs100 for 3 drinks. Tel: (0)4 879 8888, addresshotels.com
Raia Rooftop
What’s the deal: The Analusian-meets-Moroccan themed Raia Rooftop Lounge at Taj Exotica invites everyone for a pocket-friendly dinner deal on Thursdays, where ladies can enjoy free-flowing drinks for three hours for Dhs149 plus a 30 per cent discount on food. Guys can enjoy unlimited house drinks for Dhs199.
Raia Rooftop Bar and Lounge, Taj Exotica Resort, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs149 ladies, Dhs199 gents. Tel: (0)4 275 4444, tajhotels.com
Republic Adda Bar and Lounge
What’s the deal: Celebrate life Downtown this Thursday with free-flowing beverages (house wines and spirits, sparkling wine and mocktails) and 30 per cent discount across the full a la carte selection, from 7pm to 10pm all for just Dhs99. After your meal, you can groove the night away to the beats of the DJ whilst you overlook Dubai’s glittering skyline.
Republic Adda Bar and Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton, Business Bay, 7pm to 10pm Dhs99, Tel (and WhatsApp): (0)52 924 7596, @republic.dxb
SKY2.0
What’s the deal: One of Dubai’s favourite nightlife venues, Sky2.0 is now offering ladies a brand new ladies’ night offer where you can enjoy free entry and two free drinks when you arrive before midnight, on Thursdays and Saturdays.
SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, Thu and Sat 10.30pm to 12am. @sky2.0dubai
Oche
Wha’ts the deal: A brand new and incredibly fun destination, Oche is a darts venue that welcomes ladies to enjoy 60 minutes of free darts and free-flow drinks for only Dhs175.
Oche, Fountain Views, Dubai Mall, Thu from 7pm, Dhs175 free flow drinks and 60 min darts. @ochedubai
Warehouse
What’s the deal: Ladies, it’s your time to shine at She’licious. Enjoy free-flowing drinks for only Dhs99. You will also receive 50 per cent off on a la carte menu items.
Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Center Airport Road, Dubai, Thu from 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. warehouse-dubai.com
Images: Provided