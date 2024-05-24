The exciting 3-day super sale kicks off today…

Looking to shop till you drop, but also save a whole lot? The good news is, you can explore over 100 super brands, at The Galleria Al Maryah Island during their much awaited three-day super sale from May 24 to 26. Yes, it all begins today.

At one of the capital’s leading retail and lifestyle destinations, you can enjoy up to an eyebrow-raising 90 per cent off, across a multitude of popular retail, dining, lifestyle and entertainment brands.

What’s On offer here?

Clothing

Leading offers you can benefit from include 25 to 75 per cent off at Debenhams and a special 30 per cent off at Mango. There’s also an amazing 90 per cent off for you to take advantage of at Gant.

Furniture

On the lookout for elegant home furniture? Make sure you swing by West Elm and enjoy offers up to 70 per cent off on selected items, or renovate your home space with elegant pieces from 2XL Furniture and Home Décor, which also offer sales of up to 75% off.

Beauty

Head to several leading brands such as Kiehl’s, NYX Professional Makeup, MAC and Kiko Milano, all of which have exciting offers lined up for you.

Rejuvenation

Unwind and get pampered at Rose Poudre Beauty Bar after a long day, with a terrific 20 per cent off on hair treatments, including collagen, fiber fix and scalp scrub. Prefer to sit down and fill up on Lebanese cuisine instead? Grand Beirut’s Dhs99 business lunch is only one of several exciting options on offer.

Your weekend plans just took and interesting turn. Show up, shop, save and savour…

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, May 24 to 26, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight, Sunday 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 493 7400. @thegalleriauae