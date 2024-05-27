The movie music maestro returns…

The legendary music composer, Hans Zimmer returns to Dubai this weekend to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena.

The show was initially scheduled for one night on Friday, May 31, but due to popular demand and a quick sell-out of tickets, a second show was added on Saturday, June 1. Thankfully, there are a handful of tickets left with prices starting from Dhs299 (bronze). You can buy tickets here.

When it comes to scoring blockbusters, few Hollywood composers come close to the likes of Hans Zimmer. He is the genius behind the stirring music of Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Top Gun: Maverick, The Lion King, Pirates of the Caribbean, Interstellar, Dune and more.

Returning alongside Zimmer, who turns in staggering performances on a number of different instruments himself, will be an army of world-renowned musicians. Highlights include Tina Guao on the cello, Pedro Eustache on the winds, and many of the vocal artists from the original soundtracks.

Speaking about his return to Dubai, Hans Zimmer stated, “I am immensely grateful for the warm embrace Dubai gave to my music during our first performance in the city. I firmly believe that music has the power to transcend language and resonate with the deepest emotions within us. Each composition is a journey, and I am privileged to share these musical stories with audiences around the world”,

If you already scored tickets to see Hans Zimmer, take note, and leave to arrive in good time for the show as you don’t want to miss a second of the performance.

While this is a friendly note urging you to consider traffic and parking, the performance is also close to three hours long, so grab a snack or a light dinner before the show. Here are some options to consider.

Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk Dubai, Dubai, May 31 (sold out) and June 1, prices from Dhs299, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Provided