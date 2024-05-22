Better by the dozen…

Summer is here, and that means more fun things to do – although that could mean staying indoors, cooling off, or both. Here’s our list of 12 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, May 24

Sit down for great al fresco vibes at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

Yes, it isn’t the easiest task to pick one spot when you’re at Yas Bay, but for al fresco indulgence and unmatched views, this one is right up there. Whether it’s super sundowner views, a late PM night cap or just thirst that needs quenching, Yas Bay Waterfront’s Siddharta Lounge, part of the Trilogy By Buddha Bar ensemble, has you covered.

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 5pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)50 601 1194. @siddhartalounge_abudhabi

Walk down the red carpet for cocktail mastery

Taking over Broadway this Friday and Saturday evening at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental is Alessandro Palazzi, of the famous Dukes Bar in London. Show up in your finest cocktail attire for this exciting takeover, coupled with classy tunes from their saxophonist all evening.

Broadway, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, May 24 and 25 6pm to 10pm, from Dhs60. @broadway.uae

Have dinner with authentic Levantine flavours at Mosaic

With an endless lineup of Levantine restaurants in the capital and in the UAE, it’s become difficult to pick a winner. But Mosaic ranks high, if not at the top. Great service, healthful creations and a homely feel are just a couple of the wonderful ingredients that make a dining experience here so special. Make sure you get a table this weekend.

Mosaic, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 8am to 11.30, Fridays 1.30 to 11.30. Tel: (0) 2 234 0202. @mosaic.restaurant

Saturday, May 25

Laugh out loud at Abu Dhabi Comedy Week

It’s been going a few days, and the laughter won’t cease anytime soon. This Saturday evening, the Etihad Arena will welcome Tom Segura followed by a later show with Rush Hour funnyman Chris Tucker. Grab your tickets here.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, until May 26, from Dhs250. livenation.me

Enjoy the flavours of Japan at The Grill

The Grill at the Marriott Hotel Al Forsan introduced its all new Sake Steak brunch only weeks ago, and you can now enjoy a unique dining experience that is a perfect fusion of Japanese flavours and international flair. The Saturday gastronomic adventure will transport you to the heart of Japan, where you’ll be able to taste succulent cuts, mouthwatering lobster and the much-adored taste of wagyu beef. There’s a also a whole lot more, such as sushi and sashimi to prawn tempura and salmon croquette.

The Grill, Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, Saturday 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs485 house. Tel: (0)2 02 201 4131. @marriottalforsan

Catch the Manchester Derby at Man City Challenge

Manchester City takes on Manchester Untied in the F.A. Cup final this Thursday, and this edition of the much-anticipated Manchester Derby will be screened at Yas Mall’s City Challenge. Come down with your fellow Cityzens and enjoy what is sure to be a sporting masterclass by some of the biggest names in football.

Man City Challenge, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday May 25, 6pm, free entry. @mancitychallenge

Swim beyond the sunset on Hudayriyat

This weekend, as part of Hudayriyat Island’s Beyond the Sunset series, is ‘Swim beyond the Sunset’, which includes races int he 1600m, 800m, 400m, 200m and 100m splash and dash categories. In addition to staying fit and keeping cool, the top three winners in both male and female categories for 1600m and 800m will win prize money.

Marsana, Hudayriyat Island, Saturday May 25, 3.30pm to 7pm, entry Dhs40 to 60. Register here. @marsanahudayriyat

Stay fit with Active Parks

Enjoy a free fitness session this weekend when you sign up for community-driven initiative, Active Parks, as part of the programme’s third phase in the capital. Aimed at encouraging the community to embrace health and wellness, it offers a range of free fitness activities, workshops, and social interactions, and will be held in a brand new set of locations including in Al Ain, Al Dhafra, and existing locations such as The Corniche, Hudayriyat Island, Zayed Sports City, Al Maryah Island, Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, and more. Refer to the post above for their latest schedule.

Active Parks, various locations, Abu Dhabi, free entry. @activeparksabudhabi

Sunday, May 26

Voyage to Spain via La Cava

The newest and most exciting stop on La Cava’s wine exchange expedition involves the exploration of Spanish wines led by their expert sommelier. The experience features five flights of great grape complemented by a super selection of perfectly paired cheeses and cold cuts, La Cava style.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun throughout May, 6pm to 1am, Dhs259. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Rediscover Stan Lee’s mastery…with an arachnid

Vox Cinemas has re-released several popular titles from the Spiderman archives, and if you’re looking to blow off some steam and fight crime with Spidey, there are a few titles playing this weekend. Enjoy.

Vox Cinemas, various locations, Abu Dhabi. @voxcinemas

Savour classy Italian fare and marina views at Cipriani

Serving up simple and authentic Italian cuisine is Cipriani on Yas Marina. Grab a seat overlooking the marina at their iconic tower, and relish a series of authentic Italian dishes prepared with ingredients flown in from Italy. Time luxury, indeed.

Cipriani, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 6pm to midnight daily. Tel:(0)2 657 5400. @ciprianiyasisland

Figure out what the secret sauce is at Entrecote cafe de Paris

The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s unending list of superb dining options now includes Entrecote cafe de Paris, which serves up a great selection of exclusive steaks and bites. If you’ve ever been to their location at the Souk Qaryat Al Beri, you’ll know they have a lean, focused list of offerings, yet one that will have you returning for more.

Entrecote Café de Paris, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, noon to midnight daily. Tel: (0)2 54 888 6290. @entrecotecafedeparis