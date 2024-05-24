It’ll also be the tallest residential tower in the world…

Dubai appears to shatter records with the frantic abandon of a jukebox in a hurricane. In fact, there barely seems to be any point in building a tower here these days if there’s not at least one superlative adjective attached to its construction.

But the latest project announced by UAE developer Tiger – is a rare beast indeed, even in these Guinness-flexing times.

Tiger king

Once finished, the Tiger Sky Tower in Downtown Dubai is projected to reach a height of 532m which would make it the world’s tallest residential tower. As long as nobody else swoops in and one-ups it before. There is another cloud botherer currently being built which is rumoured to have a build extent of 557m, also in Dubai – Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences.

Whichever skypiercer comes out on top, they’re both likely to beat the current record holder, Central Park Tower in New York City (472m), by a considerable chalk line.

Expected completion dates are difficult to track down for Tiger Sky Tower, but previous speculated dates put an opening day at some point in 2028.

On record

But what other record breaking stats does the Tiger Sky Tower have in its lanky locker?

The official website for the tower claims it will also hold the world’s highest restaurant (439m, although there’s no information on what cuisine will be served, we can probably safely assume it will involve burrata, steak/tuna tartar/tataki, calamari, and maki).

The world’s highest infinity pool (431m, the current highest one is at Dubai’s Address Beach Resort 295m) which will also have uninterrupted Burj Khalifa views.

The world’s highest rainforest 447m. We’re not sure which dictionary definition of rainforest they’re working off, but it would surely have to be a loose one.

And the world’s highest rollglider (basically a zipline) 447m, which will go through the ‘rainforest’.

Accuracy note, ‘highest’ here is being taken as shorthand for highest in a manmade building, as opposed to height above sea level.

Earning stripes

Tiger Sky Tower will be located close to Dubai Design District, five minutes away from the Dubai Canal and 14 minutes from Dubai Mall.

The amenity portfolio currently includes a gym, spa, jogging track, kid’s play area, cigar lounge, retail outlets.

Accommodation comes in the form of one-to-four-bedroom apartments. Apartments are priced from around Dhs2.2 million.

Other proposed features include the ability to choose between a range of nationally-themed interior aesthetics – Arabic, Chinese, Greek and French, for your double-height penthouses.

Images: Tiger Properties