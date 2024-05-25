This major Abu Dhabi road will be closed this weekend
Plan ahead and drive safely…
Abu Dhabi motorists will need to use alternate routes this weekend – and every weekend until August – due to a partial road closure on Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Road, commonly known as the E10, in the Al Raha area (Abu Dhabi bound). It will involve the closure of three right lanes.
The above image was posted by authorities on X, with open roads marked in green, closed ones in red and alternate options in yellow.
Make sure to plan ahead and drive safe while you’re out and about during the weekend, in the UAE capital.
