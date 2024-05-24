Sponsored: Voyage through a range of flavours this summer…

Get set to embark on a culinary adventure like none other, when you descend on Maté in Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi for their grand new Asado Libre – Camino De Los Andes summer brunch.

Summer time is brunch time in Abu Dhabi, so you can leave the soaring mercury behind and settle down indoors for a truly delectable Saturday afternoon spread and a selection of refreshing beverages.

Are you familiar with Maté’s exquisite Asado Libre brunch and everything its menu packs? Well, this summer, the minds behind the menu will have you slipping into your trekking gear and traversing the Andes range, with the Camino de Los Andes. Loosely translated to “Road of the Andes”, this gastronomic journey has just begin seating hungry diners as of Saturday, May 18, and you can now be one of the first diners in the capital to experience everything this supreme summer brunch experience has to offer.

What’s On the Menu?

At the Camino de Los Andes, you can savour the unmistakeable flavours of Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Chile, as you dig in to a memorable feast amid stunning Saadiyat Island views at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas. This summer, Saturday means a trek through the Andes and its tastebud igniting flavours, and with the storied mountain range’s mighty peaks and inspiring, resilience-soaked ethos in mind, the chefs at Maté have carefully crafted this culinary adventure to echo the region’s famed flavours and long-celebrated culinary traditions, as a special homage to the area and its inhabitants. Lastly, but definitely not the least, you can also get in the mood with live entertainment featuring a Latin American singer who will keep you tapping your feet with lively tunes.

Savour these scintillating flavours and trek through the menu on Saturday, all summer long.

Maté, Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturdays 1pm to 4pm. Dhs375 soft, Dhs475 house, Dhs690 bubbles. Tel: (0)54 309 6027. Book here. @parkhyattad