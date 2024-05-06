Mosquitoes have increased after the rain… (and we all have the bite marks to prove it)…

The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCaEUAE) has announced that it is intensifying its efforts to eliminate mosquitoes in the UAE.

To eradicate the problem, the ministry has teamed up with numerous entities including the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA); and local authorities and municipalities in different emirates.

Last month, specialised teams were sent to various spots in the country to spray the area with safe Ministry-approved pesticides. These areas included construction and investment sites, schools, residential neighbourhoods, gardens, public parks, farms and other spots throughout the country.

كشفت #وزارة_التغير_المناخي_والبيئة عن تكثيف جهود المرحلة الثالثة من “حملة مكافحة البعوض”، وذلك بالتنسيق مع الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة الطوارئ والأزمات والكوارث وبالتعاون مع الجهات المعنية في الدولة ومن ضمنها البلديات.

وتأتي المرحلة الثالثة من الحملة في إطار الحرص على القضاء على البؤر… pic.twitter.com/5NO6iergnG — ‎وزارة التغير المناخي والبيئة (@MoCCaEUAE) May 4, 2024

The campaign’s third phase is to target mosquito breeding hotspots. According to a post on X (previously Twitter), actions will aim to ‘minimise mosquito infestation across various locations across the country, especially with the country experiencing higher rates of rainfall recently, which increases the spread of mosquitoes in water pools and damp areas.’

The ministry and relevant authorities will investigate and monitor hotspots where mosquitoes are prevalent. This includes clogged rain gutters and water ponds.

HE Alia Abdul Rahim Al Harmoudi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE, stated that mosquito control is one of the ministry’s main targets and all necessary information, and guidance will be given to the community to help reduce the spread.

So, how can you help with the mosquito problem?

All of us can contribute to supporting the National Mosquito Control Programme. Here are some steps to help you do so.#MOCCAE #NationalMosquitoControlProgramme pic.twitter.com/fKAv3Mi7Na — ‎وزارة التغير المناخي والبيئة (@MoCCaEUAE) April 22, 2024

The MoCCaEUAE has advised planting plants that repel mosquitoes such as basil.

It also suggests fixing water leaks as it is a breeding ground for mosquitoes, and disposing of unused items as this is a hiding space.

To protect yourself from bites, the MoCCaEUAE suggests wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants and using repellent cream.

Stay up to date with the campaign and information on @MoCCaEUAE

Images: Dubai Media Office