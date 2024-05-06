A guide to what’s hot (and not) in Dubai this month…

This year has a lot in store for Dubai, so we’ve broken it down with a month-by-month guide to what’s trending and what’s not. From the dishes you should be eating to the places you should be staying, here is our monthly edit to see you through May …

What’s trending

The dish

We’re going loco for Kokoro, Dubai’s first Japanese handroll bar, which opened its doors last month. Here, the chefs wrap fresh cuts of the finest sushi-grade fish in warm rice and a crisp piece of seaweed, handing it directly to you across the counter. @kokoro.dxb

The pastry

Whether you’re craving something savoury, sweet, or completely unique, Pekoe tea & bread bar in Alserkal Avenue is redefining the Dubai bakery scene. What’s On recommends the maritozzo or the gruyere & bacon croissant. @mypekoe

The walking club

Every Wednesday at 5pm, join the sunset walk with inter-generational social club, The Nadi Club. With countless social and health benefits, the walk takes place weekly (while weather permits) from Feels Café on Kite Beach. @thenadiclub

The city stay

Thanks to the game-changing new opening from The Dorchester Collection in Business Bay, The Lana – with its dreamy rooftop pool and Dior Spa – is proof that city staycation’s can be just as relaxing and laid-back as a beach one. @thelanadubai

The cocktail

This month, we’re ditching dessert for sgroppinos – a fun and boozy prosecco-based cocktail served with a scoop of lemon sorbet inside. Get one at JLT’s new rooftop Italian, Franky’s Pizzeria, for Dhs60. @frankyspizzeria

The luxe wellness day

Who said working out needs to be boring? Take your fitness routine to new heights with a sun-drenched workout followed by a day blissing out on the day beds at Palm West Beach’s dreamy beach club The 305. The weekly Wednesday wellness morning includes poolside pilates followed by all-day pool and beach access, lunch, and two drinks for Dhs250. @305dubai

What’s (not) trending

Inauthentic business lunches

Call me old fashioned, but, to me, the point of a business lunch is to enjoy a selection of à la carte dishes for a fraction of the normal price. It’s about enjoying the restaurant’s best dishes without breaking the bank during the quieter hours. Therefore, business lunch menus featuring made-up dishes that aren’t on the regular menu miss the mark for us. Thank you but you’re not fooling us…

Caviar bumping

Ok, maybe in the Gen Z world of Tiktok, caviar bumping is having a bit of a moment right now. While we can attempt to get behind caviar on hash browns, we’re not sure whether licking fish eggs off the back of your hand is the vibe.

Images: Social/Unsplash