We’re entering the final month of sundowner season, and if you’re looking for stunning vistas, a cool setting, and excellent drinks deals, look no further than Bla Bla. You might know and love this JBR party spot for sun-soaked beach club days and brilliant live music nights at The Tent, but its colourful rooftop is where you need to be booking in drinks with a view this May.

Elevated moments await at Bla Bla’s expansive rooftop, where there are seven bars laced into one that offer something for everyone. The newest of them – which comes arguably with some of JBR’s best views, has a cool, industrial feel thanks to a colourful graffiti mural lining one side of the bar. Comfy sofas dot one side, perfect for groups to relax and recline, while the glass wall is lined with high bar stools, which come with the best views over the expansive Bla Bla beach club and stage.

Perfect for winding down from a hard day’s work, the rooftop opens from 4pm, with happy hour drinks deals until 8pm every day. So whether it’s after-work drinks, a post-brunch party, or Sunday sundowners with a view, you can enjoy laidback vibes and sips from Dhs35.

Adding to the elevated ambience, live entertainment takes place seven nights a week starting at 6.30pm, the perfect accompaniment to sundowners with a view.

And if you’re feeling peckish, there’s an extensive bar snacks menu available at all seven bars on the rooftop, so you can quench your thirst and satisfy your stomach all while enjoying the laidback alfresco setting.

Best of all, when it’s time to head home, why not do it by heading out via the iconic Bla Bla slide? Now that’s one way to make an exit…

The rooftop at Bla Bla, The Beach at JBR, daily 4pm to late. blabladubai.ae