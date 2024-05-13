8 wonderful things to do in Dubai this week: May 13 to 16

Diaries out…

It’s a new week and with every new week comes plenty of fun things to do in Dubai. From an immersive exhibition to World Cocktail Day, a cool new jazz night and more…

Here are 8 fun things to do in Dubai this week…

Monday, May 13

Enjoy signature cocktails for just Dhs13 at The Stables

British gastropub, The Stables is running a sweet deal on World Cocktail Day where guests can enjoy sips for just Dhs13. The deal begins at noon and runs until midnight. Cocktails are originally Dhs65, so it’s a huge saving for your pockets. You can pair your drinks with dishes from braised lamb shoulder fritters to a coconut crispy chicken burger, sticky toffee pudding and more.

The Stables, 32 Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Dubai, Dhs13 per cocktail only on May 13 from 12pm to 12am, Tel: (0)54 417 7028, @thestablesdubai

Enjoy an all-new jazz night at Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Everyone’s favourite Honeycomb Hi-fi in Pullman Hotel Downtown is launching a new themed night called Jazz Kissa Nights. Originating from Japan, guests who love jazz will get to appreciate the authentic Jazz Kissa culture every Monday. The venue features a roster of resident selectors and jazz aficionados each showcasing their record collections and spinning tunes that traverse the rich history of jazz. You can expect a rotating selection of sake, whiskey, and cocktails every week.

Honeycomb Hi-fi, Pullman Hotel Downtown, Business Bay, Dubai, Jazz Kissa Nights every Mon, Tel: (0)4 412 6666. @honeycombhifi

Tuesday, May 14

Step back in time at this immersive exhibition

Long before glittering skyline shots dominated your Google image search, the UAE was a desert with Bedouins, camels and dhows – the simple life. One of the greatest travellers and explorers of the twentieth century, Sir Wilfred Thesiger has photographed and produced a huge collection of such scenes. You may have spotted his photos at Al Ghubaiba Metro Station. Now, you can experience them in a new light at Art in Space – a gallery that bridges art and the digital world to create a unique immersive sensory experience. The Year of Wilfred Thesiger is a digital exhibition taking place this week for only two days, showcasing Sir Wilfred Thesiger’s striking black-and-white photographs. You can see it for free on Tuesday, May 14 and 15. Read more here.

The Year of Wilfred Thesiger, Art in Space, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, exhibition on May 14 (from 7pm) and 15 (from 1pm to 9pm), Tel: (0)4 458 0853. @artinspace.gallery

Tuck into a business lunch at The Artisan

There are plenty of great business lunch deals in DIFC and one you can add to your diary is The Artisan. You can enjoy a three-course menu for just Dhs135. Options on the menu include insalata di polpo, arancini ai fungi, tagliatelle with pesto, and much more. The business lunch runs from Monday to Friday from 12pm to 3pm.

The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Centre, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, business lunch for Dhs135 per person, Tel: (0)4 338 8133, @theartisandubai

Wednesday, May 15

Hit the pause button at Aura Skypool

This 210-metre-high attraction features a pool in which you can swim around the entire venue, without any obstructions. Sun loungers of various sizes fill the pool deck, with some taking prime positions on pool islands for maximum tanning and views. The sunrise experience runs from 6am to 9am with prices starting from Dhs200, morning experience pass runs from 10am to 2pm, starting from Dhs250. For an afternoon slot, the timings run between 3pm and sunset, priced from Dhs275. You can also get an evening pass for Dhs225 from 8pm to 11pm, while full-day passes from 10am to 7pm start from Dhs675.

Aura Skypool Lounge, 50th Floor, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, daily 6am to sunset, from Dhs200. auraskypool.com

Meet up with the whole gang at Trader Vic’s

Two times a week, Trader Vic’s hosts a ladies and gents night from 7pm to 11.30pm. Ladies can enjoy three drinks and two bar bites for just Dhs99, or they can opt for three sparkling drinks and two bites for Dhs119. For the gents, Dhs149 will get them three drinks and two bar bites.

Trader Vic’s, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, every Mon and Thurs 7pm to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 230 0073. tradervicspalm.com

Thursday, May 16

Follow Alice down the Rabbit Hole at The Showhouse

Dubai Marina has a new dinner and a show concept to check out. Bought to you by the team behind STK and En Fuego, The Showhouse is bringing a modern theatre experience to Dubai. Diners will enjoy their French-Mediterranean menu and classic cocktails, with a live performance featuring immersive technology. The first show – Down the Rabbit Hole invites guests to follow Alice as she spirals down the rabbit hole. Doors open at 7pm. Read more here and book your spot.

The Showhouse, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wed to Sat from 7pm, prices from Dhs395 (exclusive preview cost from Dhs200), @showhousedubai

Meet up with the gals for a fun night out at Boom Battle Bar

Ladies, if you’re looking for a fun night out with the gals, head to Boom Battle Bar. For ladies’ night, the cool deal includes a range of dishes, four drinks and a round of crazy golf on Thursday from 8pm to 1am for just Dhs95. Want more fun? There’s also crazy golf, axe throwing and much more you can try for an additional price.

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton JBR, The Walk, Thu from 8pm to 1am, Dhs95 for 4 drinks and crazy golf. Tel: (0)4 585 7357, @boom.dxb

