Sponsored: There’s something for everyone…

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort is one of the most beautiful hotels in the capital, thanks to its elegant decor and picturesque surroundings. But this resort is somewhat of a culinary hotspot to, and is home to a wide range of exciting new dining experiences, perfect for foodies looking to indulge in unique flavours and a stunning ambience.

Chef’s Table Experience at Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi

For an elevated dining experience, the Chef’s Table at Buddha-Bar Beach offers a 9-course tasting menu featuring dishes including tuna tartare and wagyu yakitori. Interact with talented chefs as they prepare each dish in front of you.

The experience is priced at Dhs595 for food only, Dhs795 for food and a wine pairing. Seatings are Monday to Thursday from 7pm to 9pm and 9.30pm to 11.30pm.

Shell and Crabs at Oléa

It’s a seafood lover’s dream at the Shells & Crabs dinner buffet at Oléa. Available every Friday and Saturday evening from 6pm to 11pm, the buffet presents an impressive spread of the finest shellfish and crabs. It’s priced at Dhs295 per person.

Salt Crusted Baked Fish Extravaganza at MAZI Abu Dhabi

Experience authentic Greek cuisine with the salt-crusted baked fish extravaganza at MAZI. This dining event begins with a refreshing Greek salad and features the dramatic table-side carving. You can book in from 6pm to 11pm and it will cost Dhs495 per dish, or Dhs595 with two glasses of wine.

Sunset Dim Sum Basket at Sontaya

At Sontaya, enjoy a delightful selection of dim sum paired with two bottles of beer, set against the beautiful sunset views. This special offering is available until June 30, making it a perfect evening treat. Book in from 6pm to 11pm for Dhs195 per person.

Charcoal Steak Burger at The Manhattan Lounge

Savour the charcoal steak burger at the Manhattan Lounge, served with homemade tempura steak fries. This gourmet burger experience, set in a cosy lounge ambience, promises to create lasting memories, the experience is priced from Dhs255 per person and you can book yourself and a friend in from 1pm to 12am.

Fashion Afternoon Tea at The Drawing Room

Indulge in a stylish afternoon tea inspired by the latest fashion trends at The Drawing Room. Delight in a selection of savoury sandwiches and pastries. This elegant affair, running daily from 2 pm to 6 pm, is a perfect blend of dainty pastries and haute couture priced at Dhs210 per person.

For reservations at any of these dining experiences, contact Tel: (0)2 498 8443 or email restaurant.saadiyat@stregis.com. marriot.com

Images: Supplied