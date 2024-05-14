From roasts to a brunch by the pool…

Who says brunches are only for Saturdays? Not us. These Sunday brunches in Dubai are the perfect way to celebrate life. Double down from a Saturday brunch and carry on on Sunday. We won’t judge you.

Here are the best Sunday brunches in Dubai 2024.

Akira Back

Level up your Sunday and enjoy a sharing-style lunch with bottomless drinks, stunning views of the Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf, plus live entertainment.

W Dubai – The Palm, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs599 bubbly, half price for children under 12, under-sixes free from the kid’s menu. Tel: (0)4 245 5533. @akirabackdubai

Alici

on Bluewaters Island breezes through Dubai’s brunch scene with

a distinct weekend experience. The acclaimed Italian seafood restaurant hosts a double brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 1pm to 4pm. The specially curated menu features crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Bluewaters, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Al Nafoorah

Take a trip to the heart of Lebanon every Sunday with the launch of brand-new Cedar Brunch by Al Nafoorah. The all-new brunch, located in the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr, invites guests to savour a truly nostalgic brunch experience headlined by Head Chef Ali Fouad’s all-time favourite mezze, as well as mixed grill and kunafa among other delicacies. Lebanese music and drinks, including jugs of Arak, round out the special brunch offering.

Jumeirah Al Qasr, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling, Dhs175 children five to 12 years. Tel: (800) 323 232. @alnafoorahdubai

Aloft Al Mina Hotel

The High Note Sunday brunch takes place on the hotel’s rooftop and includes a three-course menu brunch of Indian dishes, and access to the infinity pool all day.

Aloft Al Mina Hotel, Sun, 2pm to 6pm, Dhs149 soft, Dhs199 house, Dhs249 sparkling. Tel: (0)58 591 8153. @aloftdubai

Azure

One of JBR’s hottest beach clubs blows it out of the water with a new Sunday night brunch featuring three hours of free-flowing drinks and a delectable food platter for just Dhs300 per person. Dishes include tzatziki with pita, edamame, salt and pepper squid, Spanish croquettes, chicken satay, and California rolls, all served alongside an unlimited house selection of beer, wines, and spirits, while the venue’s resident DJ keeps the tempo high throughout the night. For those seeking an elevated experience, Azure offers private pool cabanas and VIP islands, available with a minimum spend.

Rixos Premium Dubai JBR, Sun, 8pm to 11pm, Dhs300 per person. Tel: (0)52 777 9472. @azurebeachdubai

Bla Bla Dubai

The ultimate Sunday indulgence takes place at Bla Bla’s poolside brunch. Dive into a range of dishes and unlimited house drinks while listening to DJ and percussionist Walter Scalzone. Your sun lounger is included.

Bla Bla Dubai, JBR, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs285 soft, Dhs399 house. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Bubbalicious (The Roast)

Hosted in the grand surroundings of Mina’s Kitchen, The Roast by Bubbalicious offers several carvery options, plus whole suckling

pig, seafood, shepherd’s pie, charcuterie, a fish ‘n’ chips stand, and a range of drinks carts serving up gin cocktails, bubbly, and espresso martinis.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs350 with house drinks, Dhs450 with bubbly, Dhs175 children six to 12 years, under- sixes free. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @westindubai

Bussola

Enjoy a delightful foray of the chef ’s specials with Italian house drinks, overlooking the Westin’s idyllic beach at this long-standing Italian. In alfresco season, few places are better than the split-level terrace, where tables enjoy lovely views of the beach.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs345. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

El Sur

Long-standing Spanish haunt El Sur hosts its Sunday siesta brunch featuring a delicious selection of tapas, followed by paella to share with friends & family over a glass of Spanish red.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs275 house, Dhs295 Cava. Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @elsurdubai

Eugène Eugène

Dining at the stunning brasserie, Eugène Eugène, on the second floor of Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is a treat. Every Sunday from noon to 4pm, indulge in the Greenhouse Brunch, offering a lush escape within the

city. Enjoy a buffet with sharing starters and desserts, along with main course options

like roasted beef, roasted half chicken, baked salmon, moules frites, and more.

Kempinski, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, Sun, 12pm to 4pm (three-hour package), Dhs310 soft, Dhs410 house, Dhs610 premium. Tel: (0)4 379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Koko Bay

Embrace the seaside charm at Koko Bay’s revamped Koko Loco Brunch with a specially curated vegetarian selection and cocktails to be enjoyed on the sun-kissed shores of the now iconic Palm West beach.

Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 572 3444. kokobay.co

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Dubai’s friendly breakfast spot has launched an ‘All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Brunch’ offer every Saturday and Sunday. Expect a range of LDC’s signature breakfast dishes, including eggs any style served with artisan sourdough toast, French toast, buttermilk pancakes, salmon Benni and lots more.

Various locations including ONE JLT, DIFC Gate Building 4 and Central Business Towers, Sat and Sun, 8am to 4pm, Dhs69. @ldckitchen

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill

Three courses and an open bar, at The Maine, guests will start their experience with shucked oysters, Wagyu beef tataki and tuna tartare. For the main course, there’s The Maine burger, lamb chops, or mussels mariniere, served with mac ‘n’ cheese, triple cooked fries, and a What’s On fave, the charred Brussels sprouts. Expect a fully open bar, featuring a variety of speciality bloody Marys that you’ll only find at The Maine.

DoubleTree by Hilton, JBR, Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs440. Tel: (0)4 457 6719. @themainedxb

Mare by Bussola

Mare by Bussola brings you a laid-back weekend at the pool and beach. Enjoy an afternoon of dishes inspired by the picturesque coastal towns of Italy.

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 bubbly, Dhs580 premium. @marebybussola

Mayabay

Nestled in the corner of Jumeirah Al Naseem’s turtle lagoon, MayaBay offers an eclectic Asian-inspired brunch with multiple choices of starters, main courses and desserts along with free-flowing dim sum, sushi and sashimi.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun, noon to 3.30pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs550 house, sake and prosecco, Dhs750 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 275 2500. @mayabaydubai

Mimi Kakushi

This slick spot sharpens its sushi slicing knives for a three-hour session every Saturday AND Sunday. Leading the unstoppable global Japanese culinary takeover, Mimi Kakushi’s impeccable team serves favourites, including black cod, gyoza, sashimi and kaiso sarada seaweed salad – wow, try saying that three times after a few sake.

Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Sun, noon to 4pm, Dhs435 soft, Dhs599 house, Dhs765 premium. Tel: (0)4 379 4811. @mimikakushi

Mowsem

Unicorns, singing princesses, magicians and wizards – Imagination Sunday Brunch at Mowsem in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is the new family brunch in town. As the kids

are thoroughly entertained all afternoon, adults can dig into Chef Christian’s big buffet.

Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs299 soft, Dhs399 house, Dhs499 sparkling, Dhs100 children six to 11 years. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @hiltondubaipalm

Peaches and Cream

The Mediterranean buffet style Sunday brunch at Peaches and Cream, nestled on the picturesque east side of the Palm Jumeirah, features an oyster station with freshly shucked oysters, charcuterie boards with cured meats, complemented by an array of Mediterranean flavours, and desserts.

Shoreline 1, Palm Jumeirah, Sun, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 bubbly, Dhs95 children four to 12 years. @peachesandcreamdxb

Rockfish

The beach-front seafood restaurant offering Mediterranean classics and a panoramic view of the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah invites guests to its new seafood brunch.

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Sun, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs459 soft, Dhs559 house, Dhs795 sparkling. Tel: (800) 323 232. @rockfishdubai

Yalumba

A family-friendly Sunday brunch serving up a range of international dishes alongside plenty of kid’s entertainment, including pizza making classes, magic shows, movies and more.

Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Sun, 1pm to 4.30pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house, Dhs365 sparkling, Dhs79 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)4 702 2455. @yalumbadubai

Zero Gravity

Keen to keep the weekend vibes going? There’s only one place for it – Zero Gravity’s Supernatural Brunch. Enjoy all-day pool and beach access and unlimited food and drinks from noon to 5pm.

Skydive Dubai, Sun, noon to 5pm, Dhs299 ladies, Dhs349 gents. Tel: (0)4 399 0009. @zerogravitydubai

Zest

Embark on a culinary journey across Italy at Zest all-day dining restaurant every Sunday

at the luxurious One&Only The Palm. The new family-style brunch, or la Domenica Italiana as it is affectionately known, will feature sharing starters, a pasta dish, and main courses to share.

One&Only The Palm, Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs185 children five to 12 years, under-fours free. Tel: (0)4 440 1010. @oothepalm