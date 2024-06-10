Looking for things to do this weekend? Look no further…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like free yoga classes, new ladies’ night, creative workshops, new soft play areas, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 10 incredible things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, June 21

Stretch it out at the park

Celebrate International Day of Yoga with a free yoga session in the park at the Dubai Internet City Amphitheatre this Friday and Saturday. From 6pm onwards, join over 1,000 participants for the third edition of this two-day event, featuring a variety of yoga practices such as Hatha, Vinyasa, and Ashtanga, along with sound healing and breath work, led by experienced instructors. Register via the link below.

Dubai Internet City Amphitheatre, Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22 from 6pm. iyddubai.com

Check out a unique ladies’ night

Who doesn’t love a bit of karaoke? Moving the stage from your shower to Lucky Voice, this Friday ladies’ night at the fan favourite karaoke spot is offering one entrée, three hours of free-flowing drinks from 5pm to 11pm, and of course, the opportunity to live out your concert dreams. The package is priced at Dhs99 for ladies and Dhs199 for gents.

Lucky Voice, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Friday, 5pm to 11pm. Tel: (800) 58259, @luckyvoicedubai

Take a dip after dark

Maison de la Plage’s new night swim offer is the moonlight dip of your dreams. Think luxurious sunbeds by the pool for Dhs250 with Dhs100 redeemable on the à la carte menu in the restaurant or for cocktails by the pool. Perfect for a poolside sundowners with the girls.

Maison de la Plage, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, until Sep 15, 11pm, Dhs250, Tel: (0) 4 452 3344, @maisondelaplage_

Saturday, June 22

Take the little ones

Just in time for Dubai summer, there’s an epic new way to keep the children busy (and parents happy) indoors. Say hello to Ribambelle: the ultimate indoor playground paradise that has opened its doors on Bluewaters Island. More than just a soft play area, the fully licensed venue gives parents the unique chance to enjoy a cocktail while their little ones play nearby. Across 1,000 square metres, the stylish jungle-inspired wonderland boasts plenty to keep the children entertained including slides, ball pits, and play zones, as well as interactive games and entertainment for the whole family.

RIBAMBELLE, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, open daily, 10am to 10pm, ribambelle.ae / ribambelle.dubai

Try a new brunch

Launching this weekend and happening every Saturday thereafter is StreetXOland Brunch. Taking place at star chef Dabiz Munoz’ StreetXO in One&Only One Za’abeel, prepare to embark on a flavour packed journey through diverse dishes, paired with Instagrammable cocktails and show-stopping entertainment. The sharing-style menu promises elevated street food with global inspirations, particularly from Spain and the Far East. The menu features dishes like the wagyu croquetas, sweet and sour hamachi octopus tacos, and bogavante featuring king crab and caviar. The top chef is in town for the grand launch this weekend, too.

StreetXO, One&Only One Za’abeel, Za’abeel 1, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs444 soft, Dhs555 house, Dhs777 premium. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. @streetxodubai

See French Montana live

American-Moroccan rap royalty French Montana is set to perform in Dubai this weekend and is the second headliner for the EarthSoul music festival series. If you’re unfamiliar with this American-Moroccan rapper, then let us give you the lowdown. He’s the man behind the 2017 summer anthem Unforgettable and featured on the Deadpool track, Welcome To The Party. Tickets are now available via coca-cola-arena.com, priced from Dhs199. Read more here.

EarthSoul presents French Montana, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, 8pm on June 22, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com Sip, snack, and paint View this post on Instagram A post shared by thejamjar (@thejamjardubai) Whether you’re an aspiring artist or complete beginner, thejamjar, located in Alserkal Avenue, is hosting a weekly paint workshop with tea, coffee, pastries, and bread from neighbours and homegrown bakery, Pekoe. Taking place on Saturdays from 1pm to 3pm, the two hour sip and paint session is priced at Dhs200 per person. Unwind and relax as the trained instructor guides you through colour theory and composition as you make your vision come to life. Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz 1, Saturdays from 1pm to 3pm, 12 years and above. Dhs200 per person. Tel:(0)4 341 7303, thejamjardubai.com

Sunday, June 23

Book a class

London’s renowned pilates studio KARVE is finally ready to open its doors in Dubai. The brand’s first branch will open in Alserkal Avenue this Sunday inviting fitness fanatics to sweat and sculpt with its unique Transformer pilates classes. Unlike your typical zen-like pilates studio, KARVE promises a “new style of workout” with pulsating music and dimmed lights. Using custom-designed reformer machines, the 50-minute classes are fun and fast-flowing, focusing on strength training and driving the metabolism through mindful, resistance-based movements. You’ll finish every session with five minutes of mindfulness and breathwork to help you wind down.

KARVE, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai. Opening Sunday, June 23. @karve.dubai

Enjoy a long lazy lunch

Sundays are for sipping with CE LA VI’s new ‘rosé all day’ lunch deal. Enjoy a delicious three-course menu by Chef Howard Ko, paired perfectly with your favourite rosé while you soak up stunning views of the Dubai skyline. The magnificent Burj Khalifa adds to the picturesque setting, where revellers enjoy music courtesy of the live violist. Available every Sunday from 12pm to 6pm for Dhs350 per person.

CE LA VI, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, Rosé All Day, Sundays, 12pm to 6pm. Dhs350. Tel:(0) 4 582 6111. celavi.com

Get your culture fix

Love reading? The eye-catching Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the biggest library in the Arab world is the place to be. Spanning seven floors, you will find a general library space, a young adults library, a colourful children’s library, a library dedicated to maps and atlases, a media and art library, a business library, an Emirates library, a periodicals library, and the ‘Treasure of the Library’ which features rare items and special collections. Entry to the library is free but you must book a time slot in advance: tiqets.com

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Al Jaddaf, Dubai. Monday to Saturday 9am to 9pm. Friday 2pm to 9pm. Sundays closed. 5 years and above. Tel: (0)4 222 2025. @mbrlae

