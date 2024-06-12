Another week, another list…

If you’re looking for some super fun things to do in Dubai this weekend, look no further, for we have exactly what you need. This list has something for everyone – for the foodies, the fitness fiends, the ones who like to stay out late or go to bed early – we have it all. There’s just so many many options. A great problem to have, but a problem nonetheless.

Here are 12 wonderful things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Friday, June 7

Mark the start of summer at COYA Dubai

COYA Dubai’s annual white party, La Noche Blanca, marks the start of summer, and you can be a part of the celebration. Here is an incredible evening of delicious, authentic Peruvian cuisine, premium beverages, and a chance to dance the night away to the beats of the COYA resident DJs. Choose from a selection of set menus, including the Menú Degustación and Menú de Lujo, or opt for selections from the à la carte menu.

COYA Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah, Fri, Jun 7, from 6.30pm, Tel: (0) 4 316 9600, @coyadubai

Get your little ones cooking at Black Tap

Black Tap is hosting special masterclasses just for kids every Friday. Sign your little one up for the Friday CrazyShake® Masterclasses, where the friendly Black Tap staff will guide the children through making their own freak shake. Kids can put on chef’s hat and make their own shakes with all the sweet treats like gummy bears, marshmallows, and cookies (under the guidance of an actual chef, of course). In this time, parents can relax and enjoy a meal of their own. Available for Dhs99, including a kid’s meal.

Black Tap, across various locations in Dubai, Fri, Dhs99, @blacktapdubai

Witness the best of P. Tchaikovsky with Swan Lake

Head over to Zabeel Theatre in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray this weekend for a dose of the classical performing arts with a performance of P. Tchaikovsky: The Best of Swan Lake, brought to you by incredible European ballet soloists. Experience this breathtaking rendition of the iconic show, created by the legendary composer and choreography by M. Petipa and L. Ivanov, portraying a deep, intense tale of love and devotion.

P. Tchaikovsky: The Best of Swan Lake, Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Jun 7, Fri, 6.30pm, 9pm, starts from Dhs400, Tel: (0) 56 611 2719, @jumeirahzs

Challenge each other with lasers at Adventure Island

Adventure has a new name in the UAE, or a new surname at least… We present to you, Adventure Island. Now open at Bahar Plaza on the JBR, and with phasers firmly set to stun, Adventure Island contains a pair of box-fresh Dubai attractions in Laser Island and Pixel. It’s basically a version of laser tag, set between neon paint and black light – and cast across an intersecting network of nooks and camp-friendly crannies. Pixel is ‘the floor is lava’ IRL, with the feel of an upgraded immersive 4D version of Nokia’s classic Snake.

Adventure Island, Bahar Plaza Level 1, JBR, Mon to Thu midday to 10pm, Fri to Sun, midday to midnight. adventureisland.ae

Saturday, June 8

Splash out at WATERBOMB Festival

The WATERBOMB Festival is one of Korea’s biggest coming together of the two genres and a lot of water, and will be landing in Dubai to serve us some of that K-Town magic on June 7 and 8. The whole affair is an amazing fun blend of live performances from the biggest names in EDM, K-Pop and beyond and one water fight to remember. See the likes of DJ Snake, Nicky Romero and Benny Benassi, along with UAE-based DJ Dany Neville, and K-Rap superstars CL, Big Naughty and PH-1.

WATERBOMB Festival, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Jun 7 and 8, tickets start at Dhs150, waterbombdubai.com @waterbomb_dubai_official

Spend Saturday brunching at Sumosan

Spend Saturday wining and dining at Susoman, with their refreshed Saturday Brunch experience. From 3pm to 7pm, indulge in a delicious array of sharing starters and delectable delicacies, along with the vibrant and energetic atmosphere, and the pumped up beats of DJs DJ B Luv and DJ Moky, alongside occasional guest DJs. Packages are priced at priced at Dhs420 for soft drinks, juices, and mocktails, Dhs 520 for soft drinks, juices, mocktails, and handcrafted cocktails like the Sakerinha and Geisha Spritz, along with premium house spirits and Dhs620 for an extensive selection of beverages.

Sumosan, The Edition Dubai, Downtown Dubai, Sat, 3pm to 7pm, starts at Dhs420, Tel: (0) 56 169 6901, @sumosandubai

Relax with some yoga at Banyan Tree Dubai

Samadhi Yoga Studio at Banyan Tree Dubai is offering the ultimate way to unwind after a busy week. Take part in a 60-minute Philosophy and Flow class with Neha, which will guide you on a journey of self-discovery and inner peace, practicing fluid movements, generating internal heat, fostering stillness of the mind while building strength and flexibility and leaving you feeling both challenged and energised. Finish the morning with a Banyan Tree breakfast and complimentary access to the resort’s chilled pools and beach facilities. At Dhs390 per person.

Samadhi Yoga Studio, Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Sun Jun 8, from 8am, at Dhs390, Tel:(0) 4 556 6401, @banyantreedxb

Celebrate one year of Boom Battle Bar

It’s been a whole year since Boom Battle Bar made a splash on the arcade scene in Dubai, which means it’s time to celebrate. The uber fun, adult playground is offering all guests one free drink and a game of 9-hole crazier golf to customer on this day from 4pm to 7pm. You can of course, also sample the expansive food and drinks menu and the array of games besides the golf. It’s a great opportunity to gather your gang and play the weekend away.

Boom Battle Bar, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, JBR, Dubai Marina, Sat, Jun 8, 4pm to 7pm, Tel: (0) 4 585 7357, @boom.dxb

Sunday, June 9

Catch an art exhibition at ME Dubai

Art enthusiasts – this one’s for you. Catch Journey Through the Arts: From Tokyo to Paris at ME Dubai, along with visual artist ChefBurger stunning new collection, TreesArt to the World. This deeply personal collection features a series of eight paintings, meant to each capture the delicate beauty and transient nature of trees. The proceeds from the sale of these paintings will go to ImpactHero, a start-up dedicated to tackling some of the world’s most pressing environmental and social issues, as well as to plant trees in the Global South, focusing on regions where reforestation is of dire need.

ME Dubai, The Opus by Omniyat, Business Bay, Jun 6 to Jul 31, Tel: (0) 4 525 2500, @medubaihotel

Sample the best of historic British cuisine at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, a cornerstone of British fine dining across the globe, is coming out with the Discovery Menu, an interesting take on historic British cuisine dating as far back as 1300s. The Discovery Menu is a curated three-course set menu, kicking off with one of Heston’s most iconic creations – the meat fruit. Available from 6pm to 7pm at Dhs550 per person. Guests can also opt for the special wine pairing experience, for an extra Dhs350 per person.

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Tues to Sun, 6pm to 7pm, starts at Dhs550, Tel: (0) 4 426 2444, @dinnerbyhdubai

Celebrate Rosé Day at Flamingo Room by tashas

Of course you’d want to celebrate Rosé Day and of course it has to be at Flamingo Room. The iconic spot is hosting a weekend long activation in tribute, with a specially curated menu accompanied by free flow of Rosé. The menu offers a choice of one starter, one main, and one dessert per person along with free flowing Rosé, priced at Dhs495 per person. You can sample the menu at lunch and dinner at all Flamingo Room venues.

Flamingo Room by tashas, Jumeirah Al Naseem, Madinat Jumeirah, Fri, June 7 to Sun, Jun 9, 12pm to 4pm, 7pm to 1am, starts at Dhs495, Tel: (0) 4 244 7278, @flamingoroomae

Relax and rejuvenate at the Guerlain Spa

This sunny, summer glow journey at the Guerlain Spa at the One&Only The Palm invites guests looking to relax after a long, hectic week, to indulge in a luxurious, escape where they can rejuvenate and recharge for the week ahead. Guests can indulge in a 60-minute Imperial Relaxing Massage in the tranquil setting of a private treatment room. The offer is priced at Dhs1,055 and is available until September 30, from 10am to 9pm.

Guerlain Spa, One&Only The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Sep 30, 9am to 10pm, Dhs1,055, Tel: (0) 4 440 1040, @oothepalm

