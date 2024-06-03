For those near and dear…

With the Eid Al Adha holidays just over a week away, here are a 3 great Eid gifting ideas in the UAE.

AVANTCHA

If you’re looking to gift, or be gifted a luxurious tea experience, you’re in the right part of the world. This Eid Al Adha, AVANTCHA rolls out a range of exciting tea sets that capture the essence of the holiday season beautifully. Explore an array of teas such as the ceremonial matcha gift set perfect for matcha enthusiasts, the Arabian collection which features as many as a dozen teas embodying the rich and exotic flavours of the Middle East, the signature wellness collection with 24 tea bags of popular herbal infusions, and many more. Prices begin at Dhs110. @avantchatea

Collective Africa

Treat your loved ones with Africology’s essential skincare range this Eid Al Adha, and whether it is body lotions or pillow and linen sprays, these self-care kits boast excellent quality and natural ingredients, while being eco-responsible. Exotic, natural ingredients such as aloe, rooibos, marula, and African potato headline an exciting range of chemical-free elements while helping you bring home spa-level luxury, this Eid Al Adha. Prices begin at Dhs80.

@collective__africa

Emirates Pride

Support local while staying fresh with Emirates Pride’s gorgeous range of fragrances this Eid Al Adha. A great gift idea whether you’re shopping for friends, family or even for yourself, their line of Arabian-inspired scents is easy on the senses, and their products pack in warm, subtle notes. Sample a range of sublime notes with their Hidden Tobacco, Mersal and Meydan varieties, to name only a few. Smoky, vanilla-infused, Arabian inspired notes are what you’ll find, as well as woody and leather ones that will have you returning for a whiff, over and over again. They also have a super selection of dakhoons, that will add a fragrant touch to your living or work space.

emiratespride.com

Media: Instagram, supplied, Getty