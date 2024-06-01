45 days of giveaways day 1: Win! Tickets for England V Slovenia at UEFA Euro 2024 with Hisense
The stage is set: one of the biggest football tournaments on the planet – the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship – lands in Germany this month. From Friday June 14 until Sunday July 14, the month-long extravaganza will see Europe’s finest players take to ten world-class stadiums across Germany, competing to be crowned champion of the 17th annual tournament. Thanks to official partner Hisense, a world leader in consumer electronics and appliances, we’ve got two pairs of Category 2 tickets for the England v Slovenia match on Tuesday June 25. Taking place at the RheinEnergieSTADION in Cologne, the match will see two of the Group C teams put their skills to the test on the pitch in a bid to make it through to the final 16.
The prize includes two pairs of Category 2 tickets but does not include flights, visas or accommodation.
