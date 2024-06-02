Drink in sensational views and the five-star treatment with The 360 Aura Experience at 50th floor infinity pool, Aura Skypool. One lucky winner will get front row beds for four, with a choice of morning or afternoon experience time. Upon arrival, you’ll get a refreshing welcome cocktail, a magnum of rosé to sip on, as well as the chef’s Aura tower and dessert board. You’ll take home some exclusive Aura merchandise.

@auraskypool.dubai

Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024

  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024