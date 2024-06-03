Gather three of your best mates and wind into the weekend at casual British gastropub, The Black Sheep. You’ll get to sip on three hours of free-flowing drinks, paired with a choice of main course that includes classics like fish and chips and sausage and mash. This hearty pub in JLT is all about giving expat Brits a taste of home, so expect cosy interiors, a welcoming ambience, and live music.

@theblacksheepdubai

Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024

  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024