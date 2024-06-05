45 days of giveaways day 5: Win! A pair of tickets to Matilda, Chicago, and Life of Pi
Theatre lovers, this one’s for you. Proactiv Entertainment is bringing a string of brilliant musicals and stage shows to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena this season, and is giving away three pairs of Diamond tickets to one winner. First up, you’ll get a pair of tickets to see family-friendly show, Matilda, this June; then there’s a pair of tickets to see beloved musical Chicago in September; then you’ll round-out your theatre season with the stage adaptation of Life of Pi, in November.
Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before June 15, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after June 15, 2024
