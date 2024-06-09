45 days of giveaways day 9: Win! A Dhs1,000 voucher for a custom cake from Ribambelle
For the important little person in your life, new kid on the block Ribambelle is here to make birthday dreams come true with a Dhs1,000 voucher for a custom cake. Perfect for if you’ve got a birthday party to host this summer, you can get creative with your creation, and the team at newly opened Ribambelle – a kids entertainment destination and party events space on Bluewaters – will bring it to life in cake form.
Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
LATEST ISSUE
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT