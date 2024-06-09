For the important little person in your life, new kid on the block Ribambelle is here to make birthday dreams come true with a Dhs1,000 voucher for a custom cake. Perfect for if you’ve got a birthday party to host this summer, you can get creative with your creation, and the team at newly opened Ribambelle – a kids entertainment destination and party events space on Bluewaters – will bring it to life in cake form.

@ribambelle.dubai

Prize valid until September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before July 31, 2024

  • MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after July 31, 2024