Here are 6 fun things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, June 10

Explore bubbles, bites and more at Hakkasan

Every Saturday to Thursday from 6 pm to 8 pm, pick from a selection of two brief bites, including the supreme dim sum which features har gau, Chilean sea bass, abalone chicken shui mai, and wagyu beef black garlic, or the mouth-watering vegan steamed dim sum with chives, morel mushroom, yambean carrot wrap, and truffle eryngii mushroom, while indulging in a premium selection of bubbles.

Hakkasan, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 6om to 8pm, Dhs398. @hakkasanabudhabi

Take a break at Dino’s

When you’re back in the thick of things, here’s what will help: a break. And when it’s in the form of an Italian business lunch, your day is about to improve significantly. Dine on 2 portions for Dhs115, or 3 for Dhs135.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to 3.30pm, 2 courses Dhs115 soft, 3 courses Dhs135 soft. @dinosbistroitaliano

Tuesday, June 11

Experience summer, West Bay style

A tropical summer awaits at West Bay Beach Club, where palm-fringed pools and a pristine beach set the scene for an unforgettable day. From thrilling attractions like their wave pool and lazy river to simple, serene lounging spots, there’s something for everyone.

West Bay Beach Club, Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche, Abu Dhabi, 10am to sunset, Dhs150 (incl.Dhs100 dining credit). Tel: (0)50 899 1257. @westbayabudhabi

Be a winner with World Trade Center Abu Dhabi

World Trade Center (WTC) Abu Dhabi kicks off its Eid celebrations a few days early, and you can take advantage of their thrilling ‘Spend and Win’ campaign to make things merrier. When you spend Dhs200 or more, you could win one of a hundred instant prizes – each being a Dhs200 Aldar gift card.

World Trade Centre Mall, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi, June 8 to 22. @wtcad

Wednesday, June 12

Beat those sushi cravings

An endless platter of unlimited sushi is on the cards at Café Sushi, and you can savour this exciting spread packed with flavour and colour, every day for lunch and dinner. With a creative new vegan menu and a refreshing selection of beverages, this is one impressive options you don’t want to miss.

Café Sushi, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, noon to 3.30pm, 7pm to 10.30pm daily, Dhs179. @cafesushi_abudhabi

Thursday, June 13

Take your wellness journey to new heights at Al Bateen Ladies Club

At a lovely landscape adorned with aromatic plants, palms and tree-lined pathways, ladies in the capital can begin their day with a refreshing swim in the exquisite infinity pool, or raise a racquet at an energising padel session. You can also enjoy a private beach with plush sun beds, as well as expert-led, low-impact fitness classes featuring pilates and more, from 3pm to 9.45pm. Read more here.

Al Bateen Ladies Club by Matcha, Al Bateen Beach, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)54 995 5036. @matchaalbateen